Jarrett Walker is a transit planner who wrote a book on the subject of coverage versus ridership. He is also lead consultant of Madison's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) implementation planning effort. Here is what Walker had to say about ridership versus coverage to the people of Colorado Springs, Colorado, as quoted on the Transit Committee blog of the Old North End Neighborhood:
• Maximizing ridership is like maximizing the number of customers for any business. … Unlike governments, businesses feel no obligation to provide their service in places where they would spend a lot of money to serve very few people. But transit authorities are rarely directed to maximize ridership as their primary goal …
• In general, high-frequency transit better serves choice riders, whereas coverage services better serve captive riders. Choice riders are those that choose to ride the bus out of convenience and captive riders are those that depend on the bus for their independence.
• In democracies, whoever makes the decisions for a transit authority is accountable to voters. These officials ... sometimes decide that to some degree, low-ridership services are necessary and important.
Walker also makes the point that coverage-oriented networks ensure that everyone has access to some transit service. Such networks, he says, provide critical services for those who cannot drive and for people with severe needs. They provide a sense of political equity by providing service to every district in that network.
Our mayor and Common Council know this. In 2021, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway introduced her “plan to make a major investment in transit” that would, among other things, “improve access and provide transit equity to those that live in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color with more service to periphery areas of the city during more times and days of the week." The above quote comes from a "MetroForward" flyer, circulated in 2021, that presented Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) as part of a Regional Transit System, "instrumental in improving workforce transportation, reducing congestion and serving as the backbone of a new vibrant regional economy."
Yet Mayor Satya and some alders now hold that the system must cut service along some existing neighborhood routes, such as routes 13 and 4, which support the needs of captive riders in South Madison. Maintaining those neighborhood routes, they say, will expose Madison's new BRT "business" to cuts in revenue. Instead they advocate for more frequent service on BRT lines, which they say is for the good of all, despite eliminating service to low-income transit users and communities of color. This is not transit equity.
When some less-than-able-bodied citizens, who use the current bus system, point out that they will not be able to walk longer distances (in some areas close to a mile) to the new BRT bus stops, Metro Transit promises to expand its costly paratransit service. Yet paratransit has strict qualification requirements, which some captive riders may not meet and requires scheduling at least a day in advance. This is not transit equity.
Madison's government is ignoring the needs of its most vulnerable citizens. The transit system redesign decreases equity in Madison, particularly among people who are less able and less privileged. It treats public transit as a business rather than as a service. Should this be our vision for the future? Should some citizens have to sacrifice for the proposed, and perhaps uncertain, good of the "region?" Who made that decision?