STEVENS POINT — When it comes to immigrant labor in Wisconsin and much of the nation, there’s the world of political babble, and then there’s reality on the ground.
The reality on the ground is that many businesses would fail without immigrant labor. The business world has made a prudent decision in this matter: It follows the rules that are in place, such that they are, and ignores the politicians who can’t or won’t come up with a better system.
In many cases, there’s another reality: The “illegal immigrants” demonized by some politicians one day are “essential workers” the next. If the current pandemic taught us anything, it’s just that.
So the next time some politician starts flap-jawing about immigration, ask: What about Ashley Furniture and Pilgrim’s Pride in Arcadia? Or Abbyland Meats in Abbotsford? And what about the dairy farm down the road?
These and scores of other businesses absolutely need immigrant labor. Business operators are doing what they need to do to survive, which is employing willing and able workers. This is despite hurdles tossed in their way, like when in 2007 the Wisconsin Legislature made it illegal for immigrant workers without a Social Security number to obtain a state driver’s license.
When I’m looking for truth on immigration, I go to people like my friend John Rosenow, who runs a dairy farm in Buffalo County with his wife, Nettie. Both are social justice activists. John is also one of the founders of Puentes Bridges, a group that seeks to strengthen bonds between the families of immigrant laborers and dairy farmers in Wisconsin. Rosenow is a compassionate soul and a prudent business operator.
He was talking truth when I first met him, around 2005, during the Future of Farming and Rural Life in Wisconsin study sponsored by the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters. At public forums during that study, he said pretty much the same thing he says today: Businesses across the state hire immigrant workers because they must, despite the fact that some of those workers are so-called “illegal.”
Here’s how it works: An employer uses an I-9 form to verify the identity and eligibility of employment for each employee. The employee must also present an employer with acceptable documents as evidence of identity and employment authorization. The employer examines these documents to determine whether they reasonably appear to be genuine, then records the document information on the employee’s I-9. “Reasonably appear” are key words. As Rosenow said, “If a reasonable person looks at the documents and believes them to be true, my lawyer says to accept them.” He added, “If we the employers start trying to be police, you’ve got multiple issues.”
Everyone knows the documents aren’t always true, but if an employer is audited and has the I-9s on file, it’s all good. Oh, and the documents also pave the way for employers to give their employees a tax identification number, so their wages are taxed.
This is a system that falls far short of what’s needed. In the agricultural world, there is a seasonal farmworker program, but you don’t milk cows seasonally. For that matter, the same is true for assembling furniture or cutting up meat. Most in the dairy industry would prefer a three- or five-year worker visa program that would provide some stability and minimize paper shuffling. Again, on the ground many immigrant workers on dairy farms have been on the job for many years. Groups representing immigrants want any new program to take careful considerations of worker rights because, above all, these are human beings.
The current system is screwy, but it works for the business world because legislatures at the state and national level look the other way. Well, not completely. In 2007, the Wisconsin Legislature looked long enough to take away the rights of immigrant workers to obtain a state driver’s license. That was hardly helpful.
Meanwhile, studies show Wisconsin’s labor pool is shrinking. “The logical thing would be to allow these people to work. Everybody’s crying for workers. They’re able-bodied and willing,” Rosenow told me. And darned good workers, he added.
“Some of the guys working for us have been with us for 20 years," he said. "What they’ve done is built new lives for themselves. They’re building concrete houses back home. Their families are doing better, children are being educated, because these guys came up here to make a living.”
Just how necessary are immigrant workers to Wisconsin’s dairy industry? Rosenow and the CEO of a large Wisconsin dairy processing business sat down about 10 years ago and did some extrapolation, figuring that “easily 80% of the milk produced in Wisconsin is harvested by immigrants.” It’s probably higher today, he said.
So the next time a politician claims to be pro-business, ask a few reality-based questions.