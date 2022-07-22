As Wisconsinites confront high gas prices and record inflation and the world suffers from record heat waves, hurricanes and forest fires, I called for the only solution to get us out of this mess: the nationalization of the oil industry. I am the only Senate candidate in the country to have done so.
I’m told nationalization is a radical concept. Hardly. Our country has nationalized hundreds of companies and industries over the years, like GM and Chrysler during the Great Recession (2009) and financial institutions during the savings and loans scandal (1989). President Roosevelt converted scores of manufacturers of everyday household items into armaments factories during World War II.
Few commodities are more integral to life in our country than oil. Few commodities can bring an economy crashing down or pinch working families so tight. Households spend an estimated $5,000 per year on gasoline.
Fossil fuel dependency undermines national security. We will always be dependent on the Russians, Saudis and other pariah states until we break our dependence on oil. (We went to war twice in the Middle East because of oil.) Count on U.S. presidents to keep fist-bumping crown princes who greenlight assassinations of journalists and conduct illegal wars — with U.S. armaments — to lower gas prices in the name of shoring up approval ratings and improving political fortunes.
Fossil fuels are the number-one contributor to climate change. If global warming continues unabated, huge swaths of the planet will be uninhabitable by the end of the century. Europe is already suffering an unprecedented heat wave and states of emergency have been declared in many countries.
We can do better. We must do better.
We can lower gas prices, stick it to Putin, strengthen national security and heal the planet by nationalizing the oil industry.
Here’s how: Meet consumer demand with massive investments in renewable energy. The more money we pour into wind or solar or electric vehicles the cheaper prices will be in the short term and the sooner we can fully transition to a green energy economy. In the meantime, we can maintain oil production knowing that it will soon fall. Moreover we can use proceeds (i.e. profits) to further invest in green technology, businesses and supply chains — all built with the hands and minds of Americans — a virtuous cycle that would continue well past net-zero targets are met and climate restoration work is underway.
The oil industry is on the ropes and it's only a matter of time before it is bailed out or nationalized. Since 2015 there have been 560 North America-based oil company bankruptcies. Meanwhile the federal government continues to shovel billions in public subsidies to keep the other companies afloat.
Bankruptcies, tax giveaways, high gas prices, compromised national security, global warming: That’s the price of continuing down our current path. The industry needs to be put out of its misery and placed into the hands of the people.