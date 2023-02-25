It was with a heavy heart that I received the news that former Gov. Tony Earl had passed away.
I first met him many years ago when he was a state legislator campaigning for the office of attorney general. I was a farm kid, freshly graduated from Northland College on Lake Superior and eager to be engaged in the issues of the late ’60s and early ’70s. Earl accepted my invitation to speak to the Marinette County Democratic Party, a 372-mile round trip after the state Assembly had adjourned for the day.
I still remember the theme of his talk. It centered on the idea that good government makes good politics. Earl spoke openly and honestly about what that meant and the importance of initiating good policy even if it met resistance and was perceived to be unpopular.
Honesty was imbedded in Earl's character, and though it didn't always serve him well in the elections he faced, he never veered off course. His honesty and affability were inspiring. He was unpretentious, and you were drawn to him even if you disagreed with his stance on the matters at hand.
In reflection, what I most appreciate about Earl's service to the people of Wisconsin was his commitment to the whole of Wisconsin, his appreciation for rural life and Wisconsin's agricultural heritage. The right thing to do meant ensuring equality under the Constitution regardless of race, sex, national origin or social status. Government wasn't a popularity contest, it was a matter of duty and responsibility to your oath of office. A true progressive, he worked to move Wisconsin forward guided by the established and tested Wisconsin Idea.
A true statesman, Tony Earl understood that negotiations were a part of governing, that compromise was sometimes necessary, but principle must always be your guide. His character never allowed his politics to be vitriolic, and at the end of the day a beer was in order with both allies and adversaries alike — classy behavior too often absent in today's political environment. Sadly, the politics of division so prevalent now run contrary to the example he set and the standards of human decency by which he lived.
Tony was never one to take himself too seriously. He was equally comfortable with blue collars and white collars. If you had something to say, he would hear you out. If he thought you were wrong, he would tell you so. He didn't judge your character by social class or geography. He believed we all had equal standing in the family of human beings.
The poet John Dunne wrote, "No man is an island entire unto itself — every man is a piece of the whole," and even "one man's death diminishes the whole."
We are greatly diminished by the passing of Tony Earl. However, we should also appreciate and celebrate that we are better for his life of dedication to humanity and service to the people of Wisconsin.