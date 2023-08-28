STEVENS POINT — It didn’t take Jesus Salas more than a few minutes to reply to an email request for an interview about his remarkable account of the 1960s and ‘70s Chicano farm workers uprising in Wisconsin and beyond.
His book, “Obreros Unidos: The Roots and Legacy of the Farmworkers Movement,” published this year by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, ought to be required reading for anyone interested in Wisconsin history, except perhaps those who would choose to ignore or obfuscate the truth.
In his email reply, Salas wrote: “My rapid reply had in part to do with you informing me that you are associated with The Capital Times. This brought back fond memories of the early days of our organizing campaigns when the Cap Times was in downtown Madison and I would stop by to look for the ever-busy E. Maraniss to see if he would publish a story of our efforts in Central WI. I recall outstanding reporters, John Hunter, and later Whitney Gould. Young Maraniss, on vacation from school out East, and photographer Skip Heine did a full-page story of the migrant conditions that summer.”
“E.” Maraniss was Elliott Maraniss, a longtime Capital Times editor. “Young” Maraniss was Jim, his son and famed librettist who passed away last year.
Salas, one of the chief organizers of the 1966 march from Wautoma to Madison to protest squalid housing, unsanitary working conditions and a brutal piece-work pay system, agreed to an interview, which led to a recent story in this outlet. He recounted in vivid detail the migrant uprising that reformed farm labor practices and then went on to tackle segregation in urban areas like Milwaukee and also in the University of Wisconsin System.
It was, as he said, a transnational movement, linked to the farm workers movement led by Cesar Chavez and to brutal apartheid, poll taxes and other indignities common in his native Texas and across the South.
In Milwaukee, Salas and other Chicano and Latino organizers combined forces with Lloyd Barbee, Father James Groppi and other brave activists to battle segregation and demand equal rights. Milwaukee under Mayor Henry Maier and Police Chief Harold Breier, was unfriendly turf. It had a ridiculous public nuisance ordinance that made the act of gathering to protest peacefully on public land a crime.
One key to success, he noted in the interview, was that unlike southern states, Wisconsin already had progressive legislation on the books to address inequalities. And unlike other states, Wisconsin’s labor laws didn’t exclude farm laborers. Those progressive laws were championed by Cap Times founder William T. Evjue and other progressive leaders.
Then as now, other forces sought to undo these gains. Salas doesn’t spare them in his account. They included farm owners, agriculture industry giants and state lawmakers like former Rep. Jon Wilcox, who bore a grudge against the farm workers for successfully using state laws to beat back his efforts to suppress organizers for wearing Obreros Unidos buttons on his farm.
Today, Salas sees parallels in Republican efforts to ban diversity, equality and inclusion efforts in K-12 schools and universities. “Now, the Republicans are doing away with DEI in Madison and all over the country,” he said. “DEI involved women. When I enrolled (in Wisconsin universities), there was only a smattering of women. It wasn’t just people of color. The diversity issue was to bring women into the university, into the sports world.
“When you attack DEI, it’s like the Republicans want an all-male fraternity at our universities. It was women who took advantage of these programs.”
Today, women are the majority in universities across the country. Still, there’s no doubt that the anti-DEI crowd is hurting people of color, he said.
Obreros Unidos, or workers united, succeeded in no small part because women were among its leaders. The movement intentionally organized at the family level, because all members of migrant families were part of the work force, he noted.
It took Salas 10 years to complete undergraduate and master’s degrees at UW-Milwaukee and UW-Madison, respectively, because he was often caught up in organizing efforts. He went on to lead United Migrant Opportunity Services in Milwaukee in an important time of transition and later served on the UW System Board of Regents.
We are bombarded in today’s news coverage about people who don’t deserve our time and attention. Salas and his fellow organizers do, and they’ve left us all a great gift. The lessons are there for the taking.
Those lessons are also reminders of the important role news outlets like the Cap Times played in efforts to achieve equality and fairness for all.