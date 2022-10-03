Congratulations (or commiserations), fellow earthlings! The world’s population is about to hit 8 billion.
Most demographers agree about that. But about population trends in the future, not so much. These differences may sound academic, but they are far more than that. Our quality of life and the sustainability of our environment depend on the accuracy of these projections.
The United Nations Population Division recently estimated that the number of humans in the world will increase to about 10.4 billion in 2100, level off, and then start to decrease gradually around that time. In contrast, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington projects a very different population trend for the remainder of the century, with the number of people peaking at about 9.7 billion in 2064 and then shrinking to 8.8 billion by the end of the century. IHME even has a lower growth scenario that projects a decline to 6.3 billion by 2100.
So why the divergent projections? Different assumptions, primarily related to fertility rates. To oversimplify a bit, the UN analysts tend to look at past and current data on fertility rates to project future trends. In contrast, the IHME report states: “Our findings suggest that continued trends in female educational attainment and access to contraception will hasten declines in fertility and slow population growth.”
There is a saying among statisticians: “Garbage in, garbage out,” which essentially means, if your input data and assumptions are flawed, your results will be, too. The issue is even more problematic in projecting future change, such as population trends.
There are two major problems in predicting such change. The divergence of projections becomes more dramatic the further out in time one is projecting. Secondly, humans change their behavior over time and thus affect actual trends. In the case of population projections, fertility rates, the major predictor of the number of people on the planet, may be sharply affected by increases in women's education and the use of contraceptives.
The IHME projections are based on much more "activist" assumptions than the UN projections related to these two variables, and thus predict slower population growth and earlier peaks in regional and world populations. One could also argue that there is an element of “self-fulfilling prophecy” in projecting future population change. Predicting lower population growth can actually help bring about this lower growth.
Whether we are looking at population changes in China and India, growth in sub-Saharan Africa, or the shrinking populations of South Korea and other countries, the sooner we know what is likely to happen, the sooner we can take actions to reduce international conflict, maintain and improve the quality of life and safeguard the environment.
For example, migration is one issue that will affect all of the world’s countries and regions for the remainder of the century. All of the projection data indicate a severely imbalanced world in terms of where people will be born, where the best opportunities for improving their quality of life are likely to be, and where the greatest climate change threats and opportunities will occur. If our information on population trends is fairly accurate, we can take actions to improve this balance in large part through far more enlightened migration policies than we currently have.
The UN Population Division’s projections appear to be methodologically flawed because they estimate too-rapid a pace of growth in the remainder of the 21st-century. The Population Division is also strategically flawed because it fails to take into account the ability of women, couples, communities, countries and international bodies like the UN to “bend the population curve” downward in the coming decades.
In contrast, the IHME demographers provide an approach to population projection that factors in the potential impact of improvements in women’s education and reproductive health that significantly reduce the rate of population growth. Their data give us a better opportunity to prepare for the upcoming changes in population trends and the impacts the large differences these trends would have in different countries and regions of the world.