Imagine you need to travel between Madison and Milwaukee, but you are limited in your transportation options. Whereas others may be able to drive themselves or take a bus, your only options might be to walk or ride a bicycle.
While this may sound far-fetched, this scenario demonstrates the kind of disadvantage thousands of Wisconsinites currently face due to our state’s digital divide. While many Wisconsinites have superb, or even decent, options for gaining access to the internet (as in wired service, as demonstrated by the car and bus options in this metaphor), many others are limited by inadequate service offerings (as in fixed service, as demonstrated by the bicycle and walking options). Think of how much longer it would take you to travel the distance between Madison and Milwaukee on foot or by bike, compared to those traveling by car or bus, and you will begin to understand the digital divide.
Under current law, any location in Wisconsin that has two internet providers offering a certain standard of speed is considered to be “served” by broadband. When the Broadband Expansion Grant program launched in 2013, the initial deployment of these services helped provide many rural Wisconsin towns, villages, etc., much-needed access to the internet. Now, in 2022, the outdated standards and definitions from this nearly decade-old program severely limit thousands of Wisconsinites’ ability to gain access to high-speed internet.
Revisiting our previous scenario, now imagine that rather than being frustrated by your limited, debilitating options to travel between Madison and Milwaukee, you decide to apply for a car loan so you can travel with greater efficiency. Ultimately, your loan is denied because it is determined that you already have adequate transportation options at your disposal: walking or riding a bike. This is the equivalent of being deemed ineligible for broadband grants because the current law’s outdated definitions and standards consider hundreds of communities across Wisconsin to be served by broadband. This is — and will continue to be — the heart of the problem if the outdated definitions and standards are not updated.
There is legislation that can help address this problem affecting the livelihoods of Wisconsinites across the state — if it can clear just one more hurdle. Senate Bill 365 changes the standards and definitions of broadband to make it more accessible to the unserved communities of Wisconsin. Some updates include:
• Increasing the minimum broadband download speed from 5 megabits per second (Mbps) to 100 Mbps and encouraging providers to deploy fiber-optic broadband connections (wired service) by prioritizing service that is at least 450 Mbps or has a combined total up/download speed of 900 Mbps. These speeds are the equivalent of walking (5 Mbps), riding a bike (100 Mbps), and driving a car (450 Mbps) from our previous scenario.
• Directing scarce state broadband grant dollars to locations not currently served by any provider by eliminating “underserved” (as opposed to “unserved”) locations as eligible for grant dollars. This means more funds will be available to bring the first real broadband connection to the thousands of remaining unserved homes and businesses in Wisconsin.
These updates are important because currently vast areas of the state with access to multiple fixed wireless providers are ineligible to receive broadband grants, meaning those areas’ residents will likely never have access to fast, reliable wired service. In other words, they are doomed to a life of slow, unreliable internet access — a nearly unthinkable condition in our increasingly digital world.
The bill that will help solve these issues, SB 365, has already passed the Wisconsin Legislature. Now it’s up to Gov. Tony Evers to sign this bill into law and help close the digital divide that is limiting Wisconsinites across the state. Throughout the legislative process, SB 365 has had support from a broad array of Wisconsin stakeholders, as is evidenced by the many people and organizations that have registered their support of the bill. Recently, I even joined leaders of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, Wisconsin Economic Development Association, Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association and Wisconsin Towns Association in penning a letter to Evers explaining how SB 365 will better shape our Broadband Expansion Grant Program, and urging him to sign it as a way to help thousands of his constituents.
If signed into law, SB 365 would help avoid duplication of existing broadband service and other government broadband expansion grant programs, and would encourage the deployment of faster and more reliable broadband internet connections throughout Wisconsin. It is my sincere hope that Evers signs this no-brainer bill into law, which would save thousands of Wisconsinites from a lifetime of antiquated, subpar internet service, and instead help to finally close the digital divide.