In 1898, while the Spanish American War was still raging, the Wisconsin Legislature authorized an old bicycle factory to be repurposed into today’s Green Bay Correctional Institution.
This piece of history provided an important backdrop for our community for the past 124 years. GBCI has been an economic driver, a major employer, a secure place to house inmates and, in some instances, a place of redemption for those walking out its doors.
Now it’s time to close it.
With approximately 1,000 inmates in a facility that has a capacity of less than 750, GBCI is the second-oldest prison in the Wisconsin corrections system. It is overcrowded by 45% and is dangerous. The current facility is unsafe for staff, inmates and those coming in each day. In fact, GBCI had the highest number of inmate-on-staff assaults in Wisconsin’s 37-adult prisons.
Regardless of efforts to relocate inmates, build new facilities or find community-based solutions, GBCI is now past its workable life span, with the cost to bring it up to today’s standards over $200 million. A 2019 Wisconsin Legislative Audit Bureau report recommended that the facility should close.
From an economic development perspective, GBCI, situated in the village of Allouez, sits between Green Bay, De Pere and the Fox and East rivers. It is on 64 acres along the Fox River and Highway 172, which is a major thoroughfare. The prison is highly visible to those visiting Green Bay for work, travel or Green Bay Packers games.
Closing GBCI and redefining this space as a community destination will bring people to our area and add to our tax base. According to information from “The Economic Impact of the Conceptual Plan for the Redevelopment of the GBCI Site,” created in 2018 and updated in 2021 by St. Norbert College’s Center for Business & Economic Analysis, development of this space has the potential for 1,463 jobs ($65.7 million in labor income) and $153.6 million in economic output for Brown County annually.
The support to close the facility is overwhelming and is receiving strong, bipartisan support in our area. Republican Sen. Rob Cowles of Allouez is supportive of closing GBCI, as are other area legislators, including Republican Rep. David Steffen and Democratic Rep. Kristina Shelton. Executives like Green Bay’s Mayor Eric Genrich and Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach, as well as other local leaders like Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain and Ashwaubenon village President Mary Kardoskee also support the closure.
It’s clear that this issue could be a rare bipartisan win for Wisconsin. I have appreciated Gov. Tony Evers’ willingness to listen on this matter, and I have had numerous thoughtful conversations with Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr as well. While the media may focus on the partisan hostility around upcoming state budget negotiations, closing GBCI could be a bipartisan win that both sides can support.
But the support doesn’t end there. The citizens of the region overwhelmingly support the closing of GBCI, with our Village Board unanimously supporting the distribution of a petition supporting its decommissioning. This petition was signed by more than 1,000 area individuals and 100 local business owners.
Almost every elected official I have spoken with agrees we need to close GBCI. Their motivations for closure stretch across the board. Some want GBCI closed to save more taxpayer money from being sunk into a 120-year-old facility. Some want corrections reform or a safer place for staff to work. Others see the economic benefits to Allouez and surrounding communities. Regardless of what motivates any individual to support the closure of GBCI, I am hopeful we can work together to identify a path to get this done.
I look forward to working together with area legislators, county board members, municipal leaders, Allouez village trustees and the community to continue this discussion. It’s time to write a new chapter in our history.
Close GBCI and begin to explore redevelopment of the area. The benefits will be far-reaching, impacting the citizens of Brown County, the Northeast Region and all of Wisconsin.