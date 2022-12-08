Another election has come and gone here in Wisconsin, and next year Sen. Ron Johnson will return to Washington to represent the Badger State on the heels of his win over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
Given Johnson’s victory in an otherwise uneven year for Republicans, it’s important to remember why Wisconsinites voted to reelect him. As inflation remains stubbornly high, we put trust in his policy proposals to cut sky high costs, but his alarming rhetoric about endangering Social Security benefits is a major concern to older Wisconsinites. Threatening those benefits is not a winning strategy, something Johnson should keep in mind as he begins his next term in office. To move forward, we must unite around kitchen table issues and get to work on fixing the economy.
Wisconsinites ultimately chose to send Johnson back to Washington because he made a better case to us on 2022’s top issue: inflation. Inflation in the Badger State currently sits at 6.8%, still too high for many residents. This is especially true for those Wisconsinites living on a fixed income, including older residents who have either retired or soon will in the next few years. Those voters felt Johnson made a more compelling argument on how to ease inflation woes than Barnes did and are now trusting Johnson to reign in the high cost of groceries, rent and other daily expenses that are rampantly high both here and across much of the country. But we now hope the senator remembers that it was inflation, not his Social Security comments, that won him another term. This remains the pressing economic issue of our day.
Johnson’s comments that Social Security should lose its mandatory spending status and be subjected to yearly political wrangling in Congress are deeply concerning for folks here in Wisconsin. More than 1 million Wisconsin residents rely on the Social Security benefits they’ve been paying into for years to make ends meet at a time when inflation is still high and many experts say a recession is imminent. Pushing for policies, like creating uncertainty around Social Security, would increase costs for constituents and work against efforts to tame inflation and bring down prices.
A hefty majority of the people who voted for Johnson rely on Social Security to help pay the bills — the numbers show that older voters account for nearly two-thirds of Wisconsin’s electorate. Now those voters are asking Johnson to follow through on his promises to bring inflation down and put a stop to threatening the benefits that help Wisconsinites afford to put food on the table.
We’re looking to Johnson for leadership in an uncertain time, and his next term provides an opportunity to come together to solve the economic problems in front of us, especially inflation. Now is not the time to talk about upending Social Security, which hard-working Wisconsinites have earned by paying taxes and serves as a needed benefit for seniors everywhere.