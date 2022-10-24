Like tens of, well, probably tens of Wisconsinites, I watched last week’s appalling gubernatorial debate. It was a painful experience, made all the more so because of a ludicrous one-minute time limit on answers — perfect for Republican Tim Michels' cheap shots; impossible for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' to defend his record of competence in navigating the state through a pandemic while Republicans obstructed him at every turn.
But the debate accomplished one thing: It established the important fact that Michels is a habitual liar with absolutely no plan to improve the lives of working families.
Among Michels' WTF pronouncements was this: “I tell you, I was up in Wausau this week and I spoke with officials at the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. They told me that three-quarters, 75%, of recent homicides were stabbings. Those weren’t gun violence. It was knife violence. The left always just wants to take away guns and thinks that’s the problem.”
It was shocking to me that Marathon County, population 135,485, had become the slasher capital of Wisconsin, and I wanted to know how bad this supposed epidemic of knife crime really is. So I contacted the Marathon County medical examiner. I found out that so far this year, there have been no homicides. In 2021 there were five, two blunt force traumas, two shootings and one stabbing.
Meanwhile, by August, Milwaukee had more than 130 gun homicides, and 200 kids in Milwaukee have been injured or killed by gunfire. In that city, gun violence is now the leading cause of death among children.
And that was just the start. Michels then demonstrated his allegiance to the Big Lie: “There is a nonpartisan legislative commission that did find that illegal voting did happen in the last election.”
It was actually the Legislative Audit Bureau that issued the report on the 2020 election, and it found that of the 3.3 million votes cast, four people may have voted twice. The kind of widespread voter fraud allegations that Michels and other Republicans want you to believe never happened.
And if that wasn't a big enough lie, let's move on to abortion: “The real radical is Gov. Evers where he’s for allowing abortion as late as at the time of birth. He even vetoed the born alive bill.” That veto, Michels said, “would allow a doctor to murder a baby after birth.”
It's exceedingly rare for babies to be born alive during an abortion procedure. The CDC has documented just 143 cases between 2003 and 2014 out of several million abortions. Not surprisingly, it’s illegal for doctors to murder babies, even absent the born alive bill. They are legally and ethically obligated to try to save the baby's life.
Then there’s the lie, repeated ad nauseam by the Michels campaign, that the Evers administration has unleashed on Wisconsin an army of murderers and child rapists. Michels knows full well that those offenders were released by the Parole Commission — as was the case during the administration of Republican Scott Walker — and that the governor has no authority to interfere with those decisions. But like his role model Donald Trump, facts don't matter.
There’s more. But you get the idea. Evers told the truth; Michels lied.
Just as concerning is Michels’ idiotic notions about how government works. He was unable to come up with a coherent answer about shared revenue, the system by which the state funds local governments. The funding is a key element in just the sort of law enforcement support Michels says Evers has shirked. In his two budget proposals, Evers proposed boosting shared revenue, and Republicans stripped the extra money out of the budget. Why? Because Republicans would rather see Wisconsin fail than to see Evers succeed.
Michels also made this pledge: “I’m going to spend more on education than any governor in the history of this state.” But he’s not going to spend it on public education. He wants to pay parents, whether wealthy or poor, to send their kids to private schools, which will pull money away from the education system the vast majority of Wisconsin families depend on.
He called the state’s $5.8 billion cash reserves — largely from sales taxes generated by hyper-charged consumer demand during the pandemic — “an awful thing.” Actually, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to provide relief to Wisconsin families, and Evers outlined his plan to do to that. Michels had no plan.
In fact, he has no plan for anything except to be a “bold leader,” to "talk tough" and to work with the GOP-led Legislature to lay waste to the state. The last bold leader we had, Walker, turned out to be a flop. Michels would be worse.
And there’s one other point to make about millionaire Michels. If you received an unemployment check during the pandemic — which I did, as well as everyone I work with — you’re a deadbeat.
“We’re going to get people off of their couches and get them back to work. We created an entire class of lazy people during COVID. And it’s time to get them back, engaged in our economy, to stop just sending them the unemployment checks, the COVID subsidy checks, which I know are now gone. But they were getting them, and that’s how they got lazy.”
So Wisconsin workers, that’s what Tim Michels thinks of you. Why in God’s name would you vote for him?