This week, liberal-leaning justices regained control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court for the first time in over a decade with the election of Judge Janet Protasiewicz.
Almost immediately, political pundits began ascribing her success to the national fight over abortion rights. But instead of celebrating, pro-choice activists should use this moment as an opportunity to reframe and sharpen their arguments with one simple refrain rising above all others: Women are persons. In fact, this argument remains the most difficult to combat regardless of how outlandish future proposed legislative restrictions are.
The fight for legal, safe abortion following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health U.S. Supreme Court decision, which turned the question back to the states, is ongoing. Nearly every state is currently tussling with the nuances of just how much they will restrict or protect abortion rights. The Florida Senate, for example, passed a six-week abortion ban through the chamber. Meanwhile, Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington announced on Wednesday that he ordered the purchase of a three-year supply of mifepristone to protect medication assisted abortions. Clearly, such discussions will not go away anytime soon.
The concept of “personhood” has important implications in both legal and ethical realms. From a legal perspective, one’s status as a “person” is necessary for claims of life, liberty and property made under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. From an ethical perspective, “personhood” denotes the point at which an individual is deserving of rights and has responsibilities.
While a number of characteristics have been considered by ethicists as giving rise to personhood, there has been no consensus among ethicists that the unborn are persons, with some arguing that they are persons, others opining they are potential persons, and others still noting that the unborn have no ethical significance at all.
Importantly, personhood was specifically addressed by the court in Roe, which, applying an originalist analysis, concluded that “the word ‘person’ as used in the fourteenth amendment, does not include the unborn.” Indeed, the current court recently decided not to take up a case on fetal personhood, declining to say whether or not a fetus is a person
However, lawyers and ethicists agree: Women are persons.
Still, debates about fetal personhood are popular among opponents of choice because they cannot be won; claims of fetal personhood are not falsifiable. This allows a kind of Pascal’s wager: If we can’t know, shouldn’t we assume?
This reasoning and arguments by abortion rights advocates that engage it obscure a point on which we in the 21st century all agree: Women are persons, complete and complex, fully possessing of moral agency and capacity for moral reasoning. As such, the existing personhood status of women — not the hypothetical personhood status of fetuses — should control the debate. Laws that undermine female personhood are constitutionally and ethically impermissible.
As a clinical ethicist and a social scientist who examine issues of medical ethics, gender and health, we know that the majority of Americans support the right to an abortion, at least in many circumstances. We also know that those cases in which abortion is least supported (typically within the third trimester) are exceedingly rare. Moreover, support for access to abortion has remained nearly unchanged in the 40 years since Roe was decided, suggesting that the court’s more conservative approach to abortion is not indicative of a shift in public attitudes. What has changed over time is the social, economic and political equality of women.
Ironically, Justice Amy Coney Barrett made this point during oral arguments in Dobbs when she pointed out that women have more economic and social opportunities than they did when Roe was decided 50 years ago. It is easier for women to relinquish parental rights and place children for adoption; anti-discrimination employment laws during pregnancy and policies for working nursing mothers have made integrating work and family easier; paid maternity and paternity leave would make caring for an infant far easier. And fathers have stepped up child care in a big way. All of these, opponents of choice argue, alleviate the burden of parenting.
The irony is that Roe was crucial to women securing those rights. Further, Barrett’s comments demonstrate a profound and deeply troubling ignorance about the condition of many American women, as well as a failure to recognize the distinction between pregnancy and parenthood.
However, they do highlight an important paradox: For 50 years, women have enjoyed increasing liberty in nearly every aspect of public and private life, but depending on their state of residence, they might now have that liberty constrained with respect to control over their physical bodies — a kind of “personhood limbo.” Are we or aren’t we?
While it remains unclear what the newly constituted Wisconsin Supreme Court will do in regard to abortion (though Protasiewicz has not been shy about sharing her pro-choice beliefs) one thing is clear. In order to fight the hydra of battles that has and will continue to emerge across the country, a single, unifying message — indeed, the only one which matters — is necessary. We urge our fellow abortion rights advocates to sharpen their message by returning to an argument, which is not new but certainly merits repeating regardless of which bill is proposed.
Indeed, it is an argument older than Roe itself: Women are persons.