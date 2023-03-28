“This is the most important election ever” is a phrase that’s sometimes heard around election time. Politicians will say it, often inappropriately, to try to stir up interest in their campaigns.
But every so often it really is true. And the election for Supreme Court justice on April 4 is truly the most important and consequential election in Wisconsin this decade. Why? Because the outcome will affect virtually every major issue in Wisconsin. This election will decide if the current right-wing majority of the court will be able to continue to impose its extremist agenda on our state. The divide between the two candidates for justice couldn’t be greater.
The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade means that Wisconsin’s draconian 174-year-old law criminalizing abortion could go into effect. It will be the Wisconsin Supreme Court that will decide. That law would send a doctor to jail for up to six years for performing an abortion, even in cases of rape or incest or if the women’s health is in danger.
Judge Janet Protasiewicz believes in a women’s right to make her own health care decisions. Her opponent, Dan Kelly, has solicited and received the endorsement of multiple anti-choice groups that are working to keep that extreme anti-abortion law in place.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court will very likely be asked, as it was in 2020, to overturn the vote of the people for president in 2024. Dan Kelly was part of the plot to nullify the will of Wisconsin voters and overturn Joe Biden’s victory. He was actually paid by the Republican Party to advise on the fraudulent fake elector scheme that would have given Wisconsin’s electoral votes to Trump, despite the vote of Wisconsinites for Joe Biden. Protasiewicz has been straightforward in her belief in honest elections. She can be counted on to honor the will of the voters.
As important as abortion rights and honoring the presidential vote are, perhaps the overriding issue is the question of legislative districts. Right now, we don’t have a real election for the state Legislature because Wisconsin has the most gerrymandered legislative districts in the country. Republicans win the overwhelming majority of legislative seats even when voters choose Democrats. That means that on every issue considered by the Legislature, be it workers’ rights, protecting the environment, funding education, etc., the voters are shut out because the gerrymandered districts ensure Republican control and allow the GOP to ignore the wishes of the majority of Wisconsinites.
The reason that the Legislature is so gerrymandered is a decision by the right wing majority on the Supreme Court. But that majority is only 4-3. The election of Protasiewicz will mean that right wingers will no longer be in control of the court, and gerrymandering can be reversed. Once again, the views of the two candidates for Supreme Court justice are polar opposites. Protaisewicz has made clear she believes in fair elections. Kelly has said he will keep the gerrymandered districts just the way they are now.
Fifteen years ago, the right wing launched a strategic, well-funded and successful effort to seize partisan control of the state Supreme Court and use it to impose their extreme agenda on our state. They have achieved that with a flood of viciously negative campaign ads and by taking advantage of the historically low turnout in spring elections.
We have a chance to finally end that scheme. That means your vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz on April 4 is crucial.
This really is “the most important election ever.”