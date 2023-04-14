Odds are, you’re reading these words on a computer, thanks to a broadband internet connection. For some Wisconsinites, this type of connectivity may seem like a given. But for many others, connection to high-speed broadband internet is a daily struggle due to a number of issues, including outdated definitions and standards.
This daily reality has caught the attention of those across the state, including in the state’s highest office. In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Gov. Tony Evers noted that if broadband isn’t the No. 1 issue in rural Wisconsin, "it’s got to be close to it.” The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health classifies 26 of the state’s counties as urban, which leaves 46 counties — approximately 64% — to be classified as rural.
Unfortunately, for many of Wisconsin’s rural counties, many Wisconsinites living in those parts of the state are unserved by broadband connectivity.
In testimony delivered to the state Legislature, the Wisconsin Towns Association recently noted that “vast areas of the state, largely rural, have been left behind without adequate access. Too often, public investment in broadband infrastructure has gone toward improving existing services rather than extending access to unserved areas.”
It may surprise you to learn that there are actually two different sets of definitions for “unserved” and even “underserved” when it comes to broadband, depending on state versus federal broadband grant programs — a fact that can cause confusion.
In Wisconsin, the Public Service Commission states that the “Broadband Expansion Grant Program is to encourage the deployment of advanced telecommunications capability in underserved areas of the state.”
According to current state law, underserved is defined as being “served by fewer than 2 broadband service providers.” Unserved is defined as being “not served by an Internet service provider offering Internet service that is … Fixed wireless service or wired service” and provided "at actual speeds of at least 20 percent of the upload and download speeds,” as defined by the FCC.
At the federal level, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 funded the Broadband Equity, Access, and Development (BEAD) program. This program’s stated objective is to prioritize "unserved locations that have no internet access or that only have access under 25/3 Mbps and underserved locations only have access under 100/20 Mbps.”
While the definitions are different, a notable difference that cannot be ignored is language in the BEAD program that helps ensure taxpayer dollars can stretch further by avoiding a duplication of broadband projects. In the Notice of Funding Opportunity for the BEAD Program, there is language that is included to avoid utilizing program funding to overbuild areas covered by existing commitments to provide broadband access. The exact language states:
“… an Eligible Entity may not fund a project covering a location or area already subject to an enforceable federal, state, or local commitment to deploy qualifying broadband unless the Assistant Secretary waives the exclusion of areas with prior enforceable commitments at the request of the Eligible Entity. …”
There are local, state and federal efforts to address Wisconsin’s broadband gap, and there is a need to streamline and integrate these programs, including addressing definitions and eligibility requirements that help ensure residents without broadband access receive the services that they need.
That is why I was pleased to see in Evers’ biennial budget request provisions which would align Wisconsin’s Broadband Expansion Grant program definitions with those governing the federal BEAD program. If adopted, this program would be laser focused on supporting broadband projects to unserved locations.
According to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report, “An estimated 650,000 Wisconsin residents lack access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband. Hundreds of millions of dollars in state and federal grants have been poured into solving the problem and much more spending is on the way.”
We know broadband provides the connectivity we need in today’s growing society. It connects us to telehealth services crucial during pandemics, allows us to remain connected with separated family members, and provides necessary accessibility for small businesses to work with their customers anywhere in the world.
Let’s work together to ensure unserved residents receive broadband access in 2023.