Janet Protasiewicz’ recent confirmation as a member of the Wisconsin Supreme Court earlier this month has conservatives worried about the possible end of a decade of conservative reforms, from Act 10 to voter ID laws. But another concern receiving less attention is the prospect of challenges to Wisconsin's school choice programs.
School choice has stood against challenges in the past, but now that it’s at stake in state court, taxpayer dollars are on the line.
While there are several cases and laws that reaffirm Wisconsin’s choice programs from a religious angle — and Wisconsin’s own governor signed into law increases to choice earlier this summer — the current concern is that school choice will face scrutiny from a financial standpoint: Can the state fund both school choice and public schools simultaneously?
Currently, under the Wisconsin constitution, local funds must be used for local schools. Although the state finances the choice program, when a student leaves the public school system to participate, the state subtracts that pupil’s funding from their respective district, which then has to make up the revenue loss by increasing property taxes. In other words, to fund both systems, taxpayers end up paying twice: once to fund the school choice program and again to pay the district’s tax hikes.
Some have argued that this violates the state constitutional requirement that property taxes fund “common schools.” But concerns like this ignore a plausible funding mechanism that could appease school choice and public school advocates alike while sparing the taxpayer’s wallet. By decoupling private choice funding from property taxes and funding students instead, the state could reduce costs for local taxpayers. Under a decoupling plan, students that use school choice would be financed fully by the state, and all property tax implications would be removed.
This isn’t a new idea. By the 2024-25 school year, the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program will be funded directly via the state. By the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty’s conservative estimations — before the new law and under the old voucher amount — if the state followed the same model, decoupling would cut property taxes over $168 million statewide.
The Wisconsin constitution, as it stands, does not mandate this saving formula for taxpayers. Since nearly 60% of Wisconsinites support universal school choice, state legislators should consider passing legislation that would safeguard this effort. Doing so would lessen the burden on our pocketbooks and make it possible to box out a legal challenge from the newly flipped Wisconsin Supreme Court in the future. Without this reform, the future of school choice in Wisconsin and taxpayers’ dollars may be at stake.
Taxpayer dollars should be allocated more efficiently so citizens can decide where their funding is going — supporting the institutions of their choice — and avoid paying twice for education services for their children. Take my parents for example; my dad and mom worked diligently and made sacrifices so that my sister and I could attend Christian K-12 schools, which offered opportunities for the choice program. Meanwhile, their tax dollars still went to fund the traditional public education system. The current system provokes such redundancies. If a citizen chooses to fund choice or other private institutions, their taxes should go towards tuition instead, not the public school system.
Funding school choice already saves taxpayer dollars, but Wisconsinites could be cutting their taxes even more. Whether you are Team Public School or Team School Choice, all students should be treated the same. Supporting education reform is a no-brainer. Narrowing the spending gap through decoupling would save everyone money.