STEVENS POINT – We live in a world of wild conspiracy theories. Not that any of this is new, but now there are all these weird internet sanctums where people go down dark holes and never come up.
Being among those bearing “the curse of the old journalist,” it is hard to put much stock in many of these wild concoctions. The curse has many manifestations. Poverty and being the outsider in many settings come to mind. But there is also a serviceable part that can be named the “make one more call syndrome,” in which a story is most usually made better by collecting more facts that you need. Invariably, it seems, this part of the curse leads to, well, truth.
Which is what makes it hard to understand what’s going on in today’s conspiracy world. Let me cite a few examples. Take QAnon, the strangest of all, which claims certain national political figures are part of a cabal of Satanic, cannibalistic sexual abusers of children, and that this giant sex trafficking ring conspired against former President Donald Trump during his term in office.
Some people eat this up, so to speak. But wouldn’t it seem logical that after all these years that there would be some tangible proof, reported by a respected news source? Just a few facts would suffice, but none ever emerge, unless you call beliefs facts.
Look, it’s obvious why people don’t believe big government and big business. They lie to us regularly, as the record shows. But if something untoward seems obvious to everyone, does that mean it’s not a conspiracy? At times during his presidency, it seemed like Trump was acting like a Russian agent cozying up to Vladimir Putin. But who would believe that? Then, last week, in the midst of Putin’s vile war on Ukraine, Trump made a much-publicized pitch to Putin to dig up dirt on Trump’s real enemy, U.S. President Joe Biden and his family. So, am I missing something, or is it now obvious that Trump has come out as a Russian agent? Now it’s entirely possible that Putin slipped Trump some powerful, long-lasting serum in his diet soda back when, making him subject to manipulation and stupid acts. But that’s another conspiracy story for another day.
Again, it’s easy to see why people fall for conspiracy theories. The Pentagon Papers at the height of the Vietnam War showed that President Lyndon Johnson was willing to lie to the American people about the progress of the war, at great cost in lives of American and Vietnamese soldiers and countless Vietnamese citizens.
No wonder conspiracies and spinoff theories swirl as they do. Here in Wisconsin, well-paid Republican politicians with full public benefits in the state Senate have conspired to take no action on dozens of appointees by Gov. Tony Evers for government posts and citizen boards. This is obviously a conspiracy intended to subvert the state’s tradition of good government. It was planned and implemented, and we have so-called public servants being paid for deliberately not doing their jobs. Some squatting Scott Walker appointees, like Fred Prehn on the Natural Resources Board, have served so long they ought to be planning their funerals because they’ve really aged.
Of course, the biggest conspiracy theory of all, Trump’s Big Lie, says Democrats and a few Republicans across the country conspired to cheat him out of reelection. This claim has been declared false by arbiters of all political stripes, but it has led to efforts to suppress votes in future elections because, well, you know. But really, how could Democrats, who are considered dumb as rocks by their political opponents, possibly come up with such a scheme? One of their own made this clear many years ago, when Will Rogers said, “I don’t belong to an organized political party. I’m a Democrat.”
Yes, it’s easy to see how some people fall for conspiracy theories. Remember Big Tobacco’s Big Lie, that smoking doesn’t kill? Some people still believe it. Last fall, a buddy dragged me into a bar along the Great River Road for a burger. We watched as a woman went outside for a cigarette, then came back in the bar ranting about COVID-19 vaccines. “I wouldn’t put that in my body,” she proclaimed. We left.