As longtime Madisonians, we recently visited Yosemite National Park. On July 7, we were exploring the Mariposa Grove of giant sequoia trees in the park with two of our grandsons, ages 7 and 9. It was an amazing experience, especially seeing these magnificent 2,000-plus-year-old trees through their eyes. They were delighted and amazed by these enormous trees (as were we).
After several hours of hiking, we began the walk back to the beginning of the grove. Soon we heard sirens, and a park ranger told us that there was a fire and we needed to evacuate. He drove us in a service vehicle down to where a bus would pick us up. There we saw flames within just a few feet of the bus stop. The fire looked relatively small, and we expected that it would be short-lived.
As we write this, the fire has spread to over 4,800 acres with about 37% containment. Much of southern Yosemite has been closed. Due to near herculean efforts by 1,500 firefighters, the damage to the large sequoias has thus far been fairly minimal. However, no one can be sure what will happen over the next several days or weeks.
The trigger that started this fire has not yet been determined, but the major underlying cause is climate change. Many years of climate change–related drought caused tree die-off surrounding the sequoias, and the dead trees are providing abundant fuel for the fires.
Sequoia forests can tolerate fire. Indeed, they need some fire to thrive and grow. Many of the trees in the Mariposa Grove show signs of fire damage. But these trees cannot tolerate the frequent and intense fires that are resulting from climate change. According to the National Park Service, fires in 2020 and 2021 killed between 17% and 19% of all sequoias in the Sierra Nevada range. The National Park Service also reports that “more than 85% of all giant sequoia grove acreage across the Sierra Nevada has burned in wildfires between 2015 and 2021, compared to only one quarter in the preceding century.”
Reflecting on the delight of our grandchildren seeing the sequoias for the first time, we wonder what their futures will hold. What kind of world will we be passing on to them if there are no more sequoias to inspire them?
Here in Wisconsin, the 2021 report of the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts points to continued warming, increases in rain and snow, and extreme rainfall events that are already having major negative impacts on the environment. A recent University of Arizona study warns that one-third of animal and plant species worldwide could be lost by 2070 if climate change continues unabated.
Climate change is accelerating. Scientists tell us that we have only a few years to make the major changes needed to prevent climate catastrophe. It’s time to connect the dots. Fires like the one in Yosemite, and the changes we are seeing in Wisconsin, are a direct result of our dependence on fossil fuels and the failure of our government to act. It is essential that we all raise our voices and let our elected officials — federal, state and local — know that we demand rapid, effective action to combat climate change.
Those unwilling to make meaningful investments in fighting climate change ignore the costs of inaction. The amount of money spent combating the Yosemite fire — including firefighter salaries, sophisticated firefighting equipment, etc. — is enormous. Similarly, the cost of recovering from floods in Wisconsin is huge, and especially costly to our farmers. What if we had instead invested that money in renewable energy and other measures to reduce emissions and slow climate change?
We will pay for climate change one way or another. We can pay up front and make the investments needed to slow climate change and mitigate its impact. Or we can pay a much higher price in disaster relief costs as we deal with ever-more-frequent and severe disasters and with the destruction of our natural environment.
Our grandchildren told us they hope to show the sequoias to their grandchildren someday. If this is to have any chance of happening, we must act now.