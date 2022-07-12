A coup is an organized effort to seize power contrary to the results of an election. Recently, America has experienced two attempted coups. The multi-faceted effort by Donald Trump to remain in power despite losing reelection by more than 7 million votes failed. The Jan. 6 committee is doing a good job detailing just how extensive the effort by Trump and his allies to nullify the results of the 2020 presidential election was.
But there has been another coup in American government that has been highly successful and which will have an even greater impact on American life. That's the illegitimate seizure by the radical right of the U.S. Supreme Court and the use of that court to ram through an extremist agenda contrary to the will of the American people.
The imposition of a right-wing majority on the Supreme Court is a nonviolent coup. Two of the justices, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Barrett, were appointed contrary to constitutional norms and a respect for democracy. Republicans denied elected President Barack Obama the opportunity to name a Supreme Court justice when a vacancy occurred with almost a year left in his term and instead placed Gorsuch on the court. And they rammed through the appointment of Amy Barrett even though tens of millions of ballots had already been cast in the presidential election. The public was voting overwhelmingly for a different president to nominate the next Supreme Court justice.
The illegitimate and extremist Supreme Court is radically changing America by enacting a right-wing agenda that a strong majority of Americans oppose. The rightist majority of the Supreme Court was appointed by presidents who lost the popular vote and confirmed by senators who represent only about 40% of our nation’s population. These Republican extremists are imposing radical policies that they could not achieve through fair elections or democratic means.
In the recently completed term, they have reversed long-held precedents and nullified laws, some over a century old. They have canceled a women’s right to make her own health care decisions, they have negated public safety measures to limit gun crimes and they have significantly weakened our nation’s most important environmental law. Not only are these radical decisions contrary to the beliefs of a vast majority of Americans, they fly in the face of reality. The Republican justices killed a law intended to stop gun violence just as mass shootings are rocking our nation. They killed rules to curb the climate crisis when global warming is causing record heat waves, unprecedented forest fires and devastating droughts.
These decisions are the product of extremist politicians hiding behind black robes who are pursuing a radical political agenda. It is more than ironic that the rightist push to seize control of the Supreme Court was done in the name of curbing judicial activism. Yet the current right-wing Supreme Court majority is the most activist in recent memory.
Unfortunately, the decisions of the illegitimate court this term might be only the beginning. Based on the reasoning behind these decisions and cases the court has already lined up for next term, many more rights and our democracy itself may be in danger. At risk are the right to contraception, the right of consenting adults to love whom they wish and the right not to have government impose religious beliefs. The court may also rule that gerrymandered state legislatures can conduct or even nullify elections without any oversight.
If Trump’s coup had succeeded, our country would be a very different place, but the Supreme Court coup will change our nation in even more profound ways.