It's a lesson you learn at a young age on the playground. The best way to deal with a bully is to hit back, and hit back harder.
I'm very glad that the Wisconsin Democratic Party has finally learned that lesson, especially when it comes to Supreme Court races.
Starting a decade and a half ago, Republicans used bullying tactics to seize control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Their hardball strategy was to invest large sums of money to viciously attack judicial candidates who did not promise to advance their right-wing agenda. Prior to the Republican assault on our judicial system, election campaigns for justice of the Supreme Court were quite civil and low-key. Court candidates spent relatively modest amounts of cash and talked about their legal experience and qualifications.
All that changed in 2008. When a highly respected jurist, Supreme Court Justice Louis Butler, ran for election to a full term on the court, Republicans unleashed the most vicious and nasty campaign ever seen in Wisconsin against him. They labeled him “Loophole Louie,” a slander that was repeated ad nauseam by the then widely listened to radio talk show host, Charlie Sykes.
The right wing falsely claimed he was lenient on criminals. The charges were so reckless and defamatory that the Wisconsin Judicial Commission filed a complaint alleging that the candidate who made those charges had violated the state's judicial ethics code by lying. That candidate was Michael Gabelman, who has achieved infamy of a different sort recently.
Progressive candidates were reluctant to abandon the civil judicial campaigns that had been the norm for decades. The Republicans couldn’t care less. Their formula of big money and vicious negative ads proved successful, allowing them to take over the Supreme Court and maintain their grip.
I am very happy that Democrats have finally decided to forcefully respond. Justices Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky were willing to fight back, and they both won. In the recent electoral victory of Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz, Democrats raised competitive amounts of campaign cash and didn’t hesitate to run hard-hitting ads. The Republican bully has met his match.
A striking contrast to the campaigns of Justices Dallet, Karofsky and Protasiewicz was the campaign of Lisa Neubauer. Judge Neubauer is a highly respected jurist who ran a campaign based on her experience and her impeccable legal reputation. She was the overwhelming favorite to win the election. However, an out-of-state, right-wing outfit poured more than $1 million into last-minute ads mercilessly attacking Neubauer. She narrowly lost.
I’d far prefer that Democrats would be able to take the high road in campaigns, but it takes two to tango. Republicans seem only interested in obtaining and keeping power and will do whatever it takes to get their way. Some holier than thou liberals have opined that Democrats shouldn’t fight back. I guess they never learned how to deal with playground bullies.
The recent Supreme Court contest was the most expensive in the history of our country. The ads on both sides were not judicious, to put it mildly. Do I like the fact that judicial campaigns have become so bare-knuckled and expensive? No. I hate it. It's not the way any of us would like it to be.
But the only way to stop the Republican bullies and their special interest, big-money allies like Wisconsin Manufacturing & Commerce is to hit back. Perhaps when they realize that both sides can throw a punch, we'll revert to more civilized judicial campaigns.
But until then, I hope Democrats keep swinging as hard as they can.