Last spring, the Biden administration predicted a difficult winter. By now, they have all but guaranteed it. We are writing with a warning — and an invitation.
That prediction seems to be coming true. The variants circulating now have significant immune escape, meaning they evade immunity from past infections, including recent ones, medications like Evusheld and monoclonal antibodies, and even our vaccines. (That said, it’s still important to get boosted, and the new bivalent boosters and Novavax are holding up so far.)
We also know more than ever about the outcomes of a COVID infection, with even mild cases raising your risk for all kinds of health issues, from diabetes to erectile dysfunction. You might be hearing it on the grapevine: a coworker with long COVID, a relative with a new heart condition after COVID, or maybe you still aren’t feeling like yourself after getting sick. We can’t ignore this forever. The damage is cumulative. The risks increase with each reinfection.
We still won’t know the full consequences of a COVID infection for decades; that’s how long it can take for Epstein-Barr virus to cause multiple sclerosis, or for several viruses to cause cancer.
Nevertheless, Biden declared the pandemic over. Although updated boosters are available, the White House is doing little to promote them. Our local governments, schools and employers have largely dropped protections. In a you-do-you pandemic, many are no longer masking or staying home when sick, putting all the pressure on vulnerable people to protect themselves.
In the U.S. alone, COVID has killed over 1 million, leaving behind hundreds of thousands of orphans. Long COVID has disabled millions, with an estimated 500,000 long COVID patients in Wisconsin. That’s one out of 12 Wisconsinites. Health care workers are already at their breaking point.
It’s time we had some humility towards COVID. As researcher Hiroshi Yasuda tweeted, “If you realize you've taken a wrong path, you should rush back before it becomes darker.”
A prediction is not a promise. We don’t have to accept disruption, death and disease as the new normal. As Jim Rosenthal, co-creator of the Corsi-Rosenthal box, says, “We are not helpless.” COVID is airborne, and we can clean the air. Masks, ventilation and filtration are all commonsense fixes that we can help each other use.
As Arundhati Roy wrote in 2020, the pandemic is still a portal. It’s still an emergency. We still need decarceration, paid sick leave, masks, virtual options, time off to get vaccinated and more. Let’s vote, organize and demand better from our employers, schools and politicians at every level.
The good news is that there’s so much we can do ourselves. Upgrade your mask, get your boosters and help your people do the same. Talk to them about the risks of a COVID infection and the real things we can do to help. Make your gatherings COVID-safe. It can be as easy as wearing a mask and cracking some windows, or bundling up and going outside.
Don’t wait for the CDC to tell you to care. Don’t wait for it to happen to you. We're doing the best we can and invite you to join us. We can still keep people safe this fall and winter. You might save a life, maybe even your own.