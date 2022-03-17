Honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
by Chris Walloch, executive director of A Better Wisconsin Together
People across zip code, race and gender are coming together this week to remember and honor the legacy of the late United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on what would have been her 89th birthday.
The celebrations also happen to fall just days before next week’s historic hearing on President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
In Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 87 years of life, she was a courageous champion for women’s rights and equality under the law.
From becoming the first female law professor at Rutgers, to co-founding the premiere law journal on women’s rights, winning five of the six cases she argued before the Supreme Court as a lawyer, and then becoming the first ever Jewish woman appointed as a judge to that same court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg blazed a lot of trails.
She stood up against gender discrimination, and stood for freedoms like voting rights, abortion rights and same-sex marriage.
But there’s still more work to be done, and that’s why Ketanji Brown Jackson is the right choice to serve as the newest justice on our nation’s highest court.
Should her nomination pass the Senate next week, Jackson would become the first ever Black woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court, setting a precedent on equality and representation that should have been set a long time ago.
For generations, Black women have been locked out of the opportunity to serve on the Supreme Court. With Biden’s nomination of Jackson, we are taking a step towards making our justice system one that equally reflects the very best of America.
Jackson has been a champion for everyday people throughout her career as a public defender, representing citizens across race, place and income. As a woman of color, she brings invaluable perspectives and expertise on real issues that impact real people.
With a resume that includes a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals, the U.S. District Court, time as a Supreme Court clerk, public defender and so much more, it’s clear that Jackson is committed to the promise of liberty and justice for all.
In the wake of what would have been Ginsburg’s 89th birthday, we must continue her legacy by making sure Jackson is confirmed to the Supreme Court.
Ginsburg was one of only five women to ever sit on the Supreme Court of the United States, and next week, it’s time to make it six. Call, tweet and write Wisconsin’s senators today and tell them to vote YES to Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination.