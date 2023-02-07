STEVENS POINT — Who but a fool would attempt to write about the U.S. Farm Bill in 700 or so words?
Well, here goes.
For starters, it’s complicated.
And it’s expensive.
And, yes, some call it socialism.
Oh, and despite the fact that few people know much if anything about it, it touches every American in some way.
It’s also been around a long time. The Farm Bill, or the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, as the current version is officially titled, was created in the 1930s to help keep farms from failing during the depression. It is reauthorized every five years or so, and that process is under way right now. It’s a form of inside baseball, really, with a few groups controlling the game.
Over the years, its scope has broadened greatly. There are now 12 so-called Farm Bill titles that currently dish out more than $20 billion a year. They include the huge Nutrition title, which supports programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and accounts for something like 80% of expenditures. Then there’s the Commodities title that provides government support to farmers. Here in the Upper Midwest, that’s mostly those who grow corn or soybeans, of which there are 5 million acres or so in Wisconsin alone. There’s also a Crop Insurance title, which continues to grow. It’s intended to help farmers manage risk by providing generous public support, about 60%, for crop insurance premiums. There’s a Conservation title, which supports conservation work on private lands across the country, often in cost-sharing formats.
On and on the titles go. Something for almost everyone, it seems, which leads some to say the Farm Bill tries to do too much and often misses the mark. It’s not nearly as costly as the more than $393 billion shelled out annually for national defense, but it’s not exactly spare change.
Yes, the Farm Bill is a big deal to every taxpaying American. But what about the socialism claims? Is it socialism to help a working single parent with SNAP assistance to feed a family? Is this bad? Is it socialism when Wisconsin farmers, often among the largest operators in the state, received $10.1 billion in crop subsidies between 1995-2020? Is this good or bad? Depends who’s doing the talking. We do have almost 100 years of tradition that says U.S. agriculture and rural America are important enough that they merit government assistance in a number of forms.
How is the Farm Bill working in Wisconsin? Well, there’s plenty of corn and soybeans out there, roughly 3 million harvested acres of corn and 2.2 million acres of soybeans last year. Those are the two crops that benefit most from subsidies here. The biggest farm operations get the most in subsidies because the programs are based on acreage or production. If you want to see which farms those are, you can visit the Environmental Working Group’s (EWG) farm subsidy database.
Other titles, like Rural Development, help rural communities build infrastructure, like public utilities they otherwise couldn’t afford.
But dairy support in the Farm Bill and other government programs hasn’t stemmed the systemic change in the dairy industry here, one in which small and medium operations wither while big ones grow.
On a personal level, I promoted Farm Bill conservation programs for nongovernmental private lands conservation groups for many years. I believed in their benefits, even though they sometimes seemed like random acts of conservation and often were at odds with the goals of commodity and crop insurance payments that encourage production, sometimes on acres that shouldn’t be farmed for environmental and other reasons.
The Farm Bill has clearly done little to stem the continued consolidation across agricultural sectors. Big Ag just keeps getting bigger. That’s what a special report by the Family Farm Action Alliance said in a 2020. “The Food System: Concentration and Its Impacts” has some startling findings. Among them: In the U.S., the top four companies control 80% of soybean processing, 73% of beef processing and 67% of pork processing. Globally, the top four control 65% of agrochemicals, 58% of animal pharmaceuticals and 50% of seeds. Is that good or bad?
The report recommends rethinking how subsidies work in a way that allows citizens to truly weigh their benefits and consequences. There have been attempts to address inequities in the Farm Bill, but change has been gradual at best.
The Farm Bill is ours, warts and all.