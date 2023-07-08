While it is was disappointing to witness the Supreme Court’s decision last week to end affirmative action, there is hope for increasing diversity.
Why do I say this?
To answer, we must assess how well we did in producing a diverse class of students using the tools of affirmative action. While progress has been made, African Americans and Hispanics remain significantly underrepresented among recipients of doctoral degrees.
What is disturbing is that without more persons of color earning advanced degrees there will remain an inadequate supply of underrepresented minority faculty, making it less likely that talented minority students will choose to enter college. And this, of course, means perpetuating a lack of diversity across college campuses.
In light of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate affirmative action, diversifying higher education will be even more onerous. To be sure, producing a sufficient number of minority doctoral degrees is tied to the admission process. However, we now must focus on an often unspoken culprit: the insubstantial minority applicant pool.
Less than 25% of applicants to graduate school are Hispanic, African American or Native American. Nationally, therefore, top-notch graduate institutions often play numbers games, competing with each other to redistribute an already undersized minority applicant population.
So why do talented minority students choose not to attend graduate school?
Many don't give serious thought to pursuing graduate degrees, preferring instead to enter law, medicine or business, not only because of money and prestige, but also awareness of the societal impact of these pursuits.
Underlying this preference is the fact that students from a minority community, or those who are the first in their family to attend college, may perceive withdrawal from the rough and tumble of everyday problems as dereliction. Minority and first-generation students may be very intelligent and capable of learning at the highest levels, yet feel the tug of social responsibility.
But graduate education need not be devoid of social relevance. At the University of Texas at Austin from 1997 to 2019, intellectual entrepreneurship (IE) offered an innovative vision and model of education that challenged students to be citizen-scholars. By engaging students in community projects where they discovered and put knowledge to work, as well as requiring them to identify and adapt to audiences for whom their research matters, intellectual entrepreneurship illustrated the enormous value to society of graduate study.
What does IE have to do with increasing diversity? It was devised in 1997 to increase the value of graduate education for all students. Yet we discovered that 20% of students enrolled in IE were underrepresented minorities, while this same group comprised only 9% of UT-Austin's total graduate student population.
Minorities reported that, by rigorously exploring how to succeed, IE helped demystify graduate school. More importantly, students noted that IE provided one of the few opportunities to contemplate in a genuine entrepreneurial fashion how to utilize their intellectual capital to give back to the community — a motivating factor for many minority students.
IE's potential to increase diversity in graduate school was best documented by its pre-graduate school internship. From 2003 to 2019, this initiative paired undergraduates with faculty and graduate student mentors. Interns worked with their mentors on research projects, observed graduate classes, shadowed graduate student teaching and research assistants, participated in disciplinary activities and explored their futures.
Each year, about 65% of IE pre-graduate school interns were underrepresented minorities, first-generation or economically disadvantaged students. Over half of them went on to pursue a graduate degree. Let me offer one example. Of the spring 2018 undergraduate IE cohort of 150 students, one-third were Hispanic, compared to 18% universitywide. Similarly, although only 4.5% of UT-Austin students identified as African-American, 18% of IE students were African-American.
Interns reported that, for the first time in their undergraduate careers, a space existed to reflect upon the role education plays in meeting their goals. IE empowered them to view academic disciplines not as artificial containers for students, but as lenses through which to clarify their visions and as tools to realize their goals.
The lesson to be learned from this is clear. To increase diversity in a race-neutral era, we must expand the undergraduate applicant pool. One way to do that is to enable students to see the connections between their professional aspirations and education — something at the core of IE's approach to education in the past 20 years.
In short, there is hope for increasing diversity following the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate affirmative action.