Last summer, my husband convinced me to sell our car. I was skeptical. Our car meant freedom, flexibility and convenience. I wasn’t sure that going car-free could offer the same.
As a public health student, I knew the importance of driving less. Cars fuel the climate crisis, increasing injuries, deaths and infectious disease. Automobiles also pollute our air. Globally, estimates suggest that air pollution from fossil-fuels kills roughly the population of New York City each year. Taking our car off the road would be like wearing a mask — a small act done to protect the community.
Beyond altruistic goals, there were pragmatic ones. Amidst the pandemic, we were seldom using our car. It’s expensive to park and maintain a car you rarely use. Supply chain shortages increased demand and selling price for used cars. We took the leap into a car-free lifestyle.
A year later, I am glad we did. Getting around our neighborhood is convenient by bus, bike and foot. I also found some surprise benefits to living car-free. I feel more connected to the Madison community. Contrary to the fears of many business owners, pedestrians like me make up the bulk of visits to local shops — a type of socialization with strong ties to emotional well-being. I also usually walk or bike to do my errands. The mental health benefits of exercise are widely touted, and I love getting activity from walking to grab groceries rather than planning a trip to the gym.
So how do I get around? The Madison BCycle program has been the unexpected hero of my car-free journey. The e-bikes are flexible and easy to use, annual passes are cheaper than a month of parking at my building, and there is great coverage nearby. On bad weather days, taking the bus has been great, supplemented with Uber/Lyft if a bus route isn’t available. For longer trips, car rentals come in handy. With Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) debuting soon, I’m hopeful that these rideshare and car trips will become even more rare.
Ultimately, though, choosing to go car-free is only attractive because our neighborhood is built to make it possible. The Marquette Neighborhood is a "15-minute city." There is a supermarket, pharmacy, veterinarian and several shops and restaurants within a 15-minute walk or bike ride from my apartment. Thanks to the relative housing density, my friends and I can afford to live near one another. Protected bike paths cover routes I travel most often for work, errands or socializing. Our building has a bus stop and BCycle station, giving me easy access to these transportation methods.
But this isn’t true of many neighborhoods in Madison — and the city is to blame for that. All Madison residents, not just those in wealthy (mostly white) neighborhoods like Atwood, Marquette, and Dudgeon-Monroe, should have convenient public transportation and walkable access to the amenities they need.
As the city grows, Madison’s leadership needs to make thoughtful choices about how to accommodate the influx of people and businesses. Existing proposals like the transit-oriented development zoning overlay will allow more pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use developments near public transit, increase housing availability, and make a 15-minute city realistic for more people. While some see new housing and worry about gentrification, that will only be an issue if we build too little or too slowly to accommodate Madison’s growth. The zoning overlay allows for new housing across the entire BRT line, spreading the impacts of the city’s growth across all communities, not just the ones with the least political power.
There are also more ways to design neighborhoods that make going car-free easier. Sponsoring additional BCycle stations, especially near stops on the new BRT plans, will allow folks to get farther using public transit. Reducing speed limits and building protected bike lanes and sidewalks will make walking and biking safer. Our sister city, Freiberg, Germany, limited parking spaces, freeing up space for housing and other development that accommodates people rather than cars.
Madison has options to plan a more sustainable, equitable transit system that doesn’t require a personal car. Going car-free has turned out to be a great choice for me. With thoughtful policy choices, the city can make it a great option for everyone.