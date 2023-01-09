Hi, I’m Mark, the new editor at The Capital Times, ushered in with the new year.
You may have read about my hire as the newsroom leader, as previously reported in the Cap Times; if you did, you might remember a little about my background from that article. But this is my first opportunity to introduce myself to you more directly, so I’d like to share more about where I’ve come from, the team I’m excited to join and what you might expect from the Cap Times going forward.
I’m technically a Minnesota native, born and raised in small, rural towns southwest of the Twin Cities until age 12, when my family moved to an even smaller community in western Wisconsin called Arkansaw (current pop. 200). My dad relocated us to be near a new job as a machinist, while my mother worked odd jobs and took the primary role of caring for us nine kids.
We moved to Eau Claire when I was in junior high school, and I finished the rest of my academic career in that city, graduating from North High and then UW-Eau Claire, where I received a degree in journalism with a secondary emphasis in business administration.
Afterward were stints as a factory worker and a freelance reporter in Manitowoc, my first full-time reporting job in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, then my second career gig for the Wausau Daily Herald as the Merrill bureau reporter and later as the city government reporter. Then came a series of editor roles including the top newsroom positions at the Daily Tribune in Wisconsin Rapids, the Daily Herald and most recently the Green Bay Press-Gazette.
Additionally, I served as a watchdog and investigations team leader for the USA TODAY Network of Central Wisconsin, a group of 10 daily newspapers and three weeklies stretching from Wisconsin Rapids to Green Bay, and joined a larger leadership team that included editors of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Now I have the honor of joining a proud, passionate team of journalists at the Cap Times and learning what it truly means to be “as Madison as it gets.” It’s an opportunity I won’t take for granted, coming just weeks after the newspaper founded by William T. Evjue in 1917 celebrated its 105th birthday. The Cap Times has had only five previous top editors in all those years, and each has carried on the newspaper’s unique and important place in the life and times of Madison, Dane County and beyond.
Publisher Paul Fanlund, who was the fifth of those editors, talks about our mission to provide journalism that is authoritative and surprising. I like to think of my role as ensuring readers get both of those qualities out of the Cap Times news coverage.
When I’ve met with staff members here, each has echoed my sense that journalism is a calling, and that the Cap Times has a distinct role in the ecosystem of local news and information.
My job will center on the news side, not the opinion content, but there’s also something special about a newspaper in 2023 that has maintained a consistent editorial voice for over a century and kept space open for the views and ideas of its readers.
Evjue, who died in 1970 three years after celebrating his newspaper’s 50th anniversary, set the tone for that lasting ideal of speaking truth to power in the Cap Times’ own way. He was “a man who was horrified by bland and predictable publications, who resisted caution and compromise as diseases that would ultimately infect and kill democracy,” wrote the newspaper’s editor emeritus, Dave Zweifel, and associate editor John Nichols in their book, “The Capital Times: A Proudly Radical Newspaper’s Century-Long Fight for Justice and for Peace.”
“He wanted to make trouble, pick fights, and crusade against overwhelming odds to put an end to overwhelming wrongs.”
The Cap Times still is a crusader: for government transparency, for equity in public affairs, for the people who make a community vibrant, diverse and engaged in civic life. We provide a voice to those without institutional and financial wealth while we keep tabs on Madison’s and Wisconsin’s most powerful decision-makers and hold them accountable. We continue to share news about the best of the community, from its people to its places to its events. The newspaper also contributes its own events, from Cooking with the Cap Times to Cap Times Idea Fest.
You’ll see all of that continue as I work with the talented journalists of our newsroom and our partners in the community. If anything, we’ll double down on our commitment to seek and report the truth even when it creates discomfort for those who would otherwise do the public’s business in private. We’ll do even more to distinguish our brand of local journalism from anything else in Madison.
You will sense Evjue’s mission to “let the people have the truth and the freedom to discuss it” as you scroll the Cap Times mobile app, our desktop site, our social media pages and our weekly print edition. If ever you don’t, let me know.