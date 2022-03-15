Wisconsin's legislative session ended this week. With it expired an opportunity for lawmakers to provide state residents' wallets some relief.
Inflation is at a 40-year high. The crisis in Ukraine has pushed already soaring gas prices even higher. And here in Wisconsin, we're paying even more than most Americans on a range of retail products, from prescription drugs to tobacco and alcohol. The reason why lies decades back in legislative history with a law known as the Unfair Sales Act.
This 1939 law, also called the "minimum markup law," distorts the state's marketplace and dictates what retailers must — and must not — charge consumers for everything from gasoline to medicines. Today, this stringent law is an anti-free market relic that artificially inflates prices, most unforgivably those of prescription drugs.
Our lawmakers proposed a bill that would have decoupled prescription drugs and medical expenses from the law's antiquated, mandatory markups. But they failed to bring it to a vote before the legislative session ended. That's because there's a major obstacle standing in legislators' way: the gas station lobby.
The state's gas retailers have fought for years to protect the mandated profit margins they benefit from under the law. For example, one of the most vocal opponents of reform, Kwik Trip, has spent hundreds of thousands lobbying to protect mandated profit margins for Wisconsin gas retailers.
In 2019 and 2015 Kwik Trip stymied bills that would have repealed the Unfair Sales Act. In 2017, it lobbied against a bill — like the one legislators most recently proposed — that would have exempted prescription drugs. Although it doesn't sell prescription drugs, Kwik Trip, and other business interests, oppose any attempt at reform in the belief that even a single change could lead to the complete repeal of a profit-protecting law. Cheaper drugs, it fears, would one day lead to cheaper gas.
These efforts mean that Wisconsin residents have continued overpaying for necessary medicines and goods for far too long.
Consider that Milwaukee is the fourth most expensive city for prescription drugs in America, with costs 11% higher than the national average. Prices in cities in the upper Midwest, including Chicago, Minneapolis and Detroit, all lie below the national average. Drugs are cheaper even in San Francisco, which has the country's second highest cost of living.
Here's why. While retail pharmacies in other states can sell generic drugs below cost in order to maintain uniformly low prices and get customers in the door — a practice known as a "loss leader" — this is illegal in Wisconsin thanks to the Unfair Sales Act. As a result, Wisconsinites end up paying more for over-the-counter medicines, diabetic supplies and prescription drugs.
This is a huge problem. In 2017, for example, 22% of Wisconsinites stopped taking their medication as prescribed due to cost.
The proposed amendment to the Unfair Sales Act would have exempted prescription drugs and medical devices from the law's mandatory price floor — and allowed retailers to sell drugs below cost.
Our lawmakers must double down in the next legislative session. Lowering prescription drug prices is a popular political position nationwide, echoed loudly in Wisconsin. A March 2020 study found that 59% of Wisconsinites want action taken on the price of prescription drugs. Gov. Tony Evers vowed to address these costs in his last budget address. With bipartisan support in Madison, exempting prescription drugs from the Unfair Sales Act should be a no-brainer.
It doesn't make sense to punish consumers, especially through a law that purposefully inflates prices. The Unfair Sales Act is ripe for reform. Our lawmakers must end state-sponsored inflation and give Wisconsinites the right to purchase cheaper medicines and products.