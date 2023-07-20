Wisconsinites believe in public service. They believe in doing what’s right, looking out for each other and finding common ground to make our state and communities stronger.
That belief in service is what called me to join the United States Air Force, where I served my country for 13 years, and I’d like to imagine that a similar belief calls people to put their names on the ballot and represent us in elected office. But when you read about some of the proposals coming out of Washington these days, you have to wonder if our elected officials have lost their way.
Here’s one example: a new tax proposal being promoted by Republicans in Congress. This isn’t just any tax plan, it’s one that would explode our deficit and predominantly benefit the ultra-wealthy, big corporations and even foreign investors. What do those at the bottom — those who could really use some relief — get? Just about enough to fill up our gas tank once, if you’re lucky.
Don’t just take it from me. Nonpartisan budget experts looked at this new proposal and it’s shocking. If the tax changes in this plan are made permanent, it will cost nearly $1 trillion over the next decade. That price tag makes sense when you see where the money’s going. Economists reviewed the plan and found that the richest 1% of Americans would receive a windfall of $16,560 next year, while the bottom 20% of Americans would only see about $40.
Even foreign investors get a better deal than Wisconsinites who need relief. Next year alone, this bill would give foreign investors who own stock in American companies nearly $24 billion in tax breaks.
That doesn’t add up to me — and it shouldn’t add up for our members of Congress who are going to have the chance to take a position on this bill soon. That’s why Rep. Bryan Steil should oppose this plan, even if it means standing up to members of his own party.
If he truly believes in serving the 1st Congressional District, he would start by fighting for the working families that are the backbone of our communities and main streets. These families give so much already, and I can’t imagine why he would want to shoulder them with decades of new, out-of-control federal spending in order to give billions to big corporations and the richest 1%.
Steil has an opportunity to lead and do the right thing. I hope he takes it and rejects this flawed and misguided plan.