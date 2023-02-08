I hope Donald Trump is prosecuted for tax evasion, but I’m not holding my breath. Even if he isn’t prosecuted, the release of his tax returns demonstrates for all that there is one tax system for the uber wealthy and another for everyone else. Trump claims to be worth billions, yet pays less in taxes than the average Dane County resident.
For decades we’ve been told the government can’t afford better schools, health care, infrastructure or other improvements in the lives of average Americans. We’ve also been told that bleeding-heart liberals, entitlement programs and welfare cheats are responsible for our out-of-control deficit.
We’ve been lied to by the wealthy and their enablers. Corporate welfare, tax cuts for the wealthy and Republican presidents are responsible for running up the deficit, and for our government’s failure to address the needs of the American citizens.
From Amazon to Elon Musk, there are numerous examples of corporations and billionaires that pay little or no taxes. In April 2021, the Trump-appointed IRS commissioner, Charles Rettig, estimated $1 trillion dollars are lost each year because the IRS does not have the resources to go after the biggest tax cheats.
In addition to the tax cheats, the Reagan, Bush and Trump tax cuts for the wealthy gave them a lower tax rate than the average citizen. Republicans in Congress swore the tax cuts would pay for themselves. They did not. They swore the tax cuts would boost the economy. They did not. They swore that a rising tide would lift all boats, but when the poor and middle class are anchored in place by balloon mortgages and usurious interest rates, a rising tide sinks their boats. In 2011 Congress slashed the IRS budget to insure they wouldn’t have the resources to audit wealthy tax cheats.
Since the Reagan administration, Republican presidents have increased the nation’s deficit by an average of 11.2% per year, while under Democratic presidents the rate was just 5.4%.
While Congress was giving away the store, the Supreme Court declared that corporations were people and their money was speech. In addition, the court declared in the Citizens United case, after more than a century of ruling otherwise, that corporations can make campaign contributions, also known as legal bribery.
We have a government and tax system bought and paid for by the wealthy. When taxpayers clamor for the simpler tax system, the charlatans in Congress invariably suggest a flat tax, or doing away with the income tax altogether, knowing that either would insure another huge tax cut for the wealthy and tax increases for everyone else.
In Wisconsin, the richest 1% pay 7.7% of income in state and local taxes while the four quintiles making up the bottom 80% pay between 10.1% and 10.6%. The Republican-controlled state Legislature now wants to make the income tax a flat tax. If they succeed, the wealthy will pay even less in taxes, driving up fees for essential services and cutting other services for average citizens.
The Reagan, Bush and Trump tax cuts taught us that no tax cut for the wealthy is big enough. What we also know, but the Supreme Court doesn’t understand, is that corporations aren’t people. Corporate executives never spend time in jail, corporations have a completely different tax code, and the owners (shareholders) are never made accountable for crimes the corporations commit.
No major banking executive was prosecuted for the collapse of the banking system that caused the worldwide Great Recession of 2008-09. Instead bankers insisted that they still deserved their bonuses because no one else knew how to fix the mess they created.
Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress want to cut the Social Security and Medicare programs to pay for the national debt, knowing that these programs have not added one cent to the federal deficit.
After the Great Depression and WWII, tax rates in excess of 90% were imposed on the wealthy. It encouraged them to invest in their companies instead of themselves, and helped the economy grow at much higher rates than today.
In 1993 Bill Clinton increased taxes for the wealthy to reduce the deficit. It worked. For four years the budget had a surplus. Republicans swore it would kill the economy, yet for the next eight years GDP grew at over 4% per year. In the eight years after the Bush tax cut, the GDP grew less than 2% per year.
It is long past time to end the lies, and for the rich to pay for the damage they have done to our country and the American people.