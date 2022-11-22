For the second consecutive election cycle, Wisconsin Democrats under the able leadership of Ben Wikler have accomplished its main electoral goals. In 2020, Wisconsin voters elected Joe Biden and protected the governor’s veto. This year, Wisconsinites denied Republicans a super-majority in the Assembly and kept the governorship in Democratic hands. (For my thoughts on the U.S. Senate race, click here.)
As the spring Supreme Court contest looms and Democrats shift from a defensive to an offensive posture in its campaign strategy to flip a seat on the high court, Democratic leaders would be wise to approach policy in a similar manner.
Wisconsin’s $6.6 billion surplus is an unparalleled opportunity to shape state policy. Along with the predictable talk of tax cuts and general investments in education, roads and health care, Democratic leaders in Madison should pay particular attention to one of the oldest public institutions in the Dairy State: the University of Wisconsin System.
In 1904, University of Wisconsin president Charles Van Hise proposed the Wisconsin Idea, charging the System with bringing post-secondary and technical education to every corner of the state. “I shall never be content until the beneficent influence of the university reaches every family in the state,” Van Hise said. Three years later the University of Wisconsin-Extension was established, fulfilling the goal of the Wisconsin Idea. Offices sprung up in counties across the state.
In the mid-20th century two- and four-year campuses were established. Today 13 universities stretch across 26 campuses in our state. Not only do those schools offer a first-class education to students, they are also typically the largest local employer in those communities and play a central role in driving those economies with an annual economic impact of $24 billion while generating 167,000 jobs.
There is no better vehicle to develop a truly statewide economy than the UW schools. But the Legislature has been funding these schools on the cheap. Recent tuition freezes have provided welcome relief to working families of college-age students, though at the expense of a truly quality education. “You shouldn’t give away your goods at the cheapest price,” then UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in 2020.
Tuition freezes have not been uncommon in other states. In fact, several peer institutions put freezes into effect recently. However, many of those instances included offsets with more state aid. For example, Purdue University received a 6% increase in state aid between 2013 and 2018, and the University of Florida, 57%. On the other hand, the UW saw a cut of 7% in that same period.
The Legislature ought to allocate $1 billion of the surplus to rebuild UW infrastructure, attract and retain quality faculty and staff and make two- and four-year degrees more affordable to students. One billion dollars is a pretty big number, but compared to $6.6 billion, it’s affordable.
A skeptical voter prior to the recent Appleton School District referendum asked for one good reason to support the $130 million measure. “To send a clear message to our children and the next generation,” I said, “that they’re worth the investment, that they’re worth every penny.”
Let’s do the same for our university students.