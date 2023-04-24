As Arbor Day approaches on Friday, attention tree-huggers and other interested parties: Wisconsin’s Champion Trees Program, dormant for several years, is up and running again, and it has some nifty new features.
The program’s roots are deep. It goes back to 1941 and was started by a Wisconsin conservation icon named Walter Scott. Today’s version, managed by the Department of Natural Resources, is finding its footing with new tools and methods, says the appropriately named Christopher Tall, the DNR communications specialist overseeing the revised effort. There’s a new searchable web-based map, and an ArcGIS database that can be accessed on a cell phone app called Survey 123 to search for trees. The DNR launched the new site in 2021 and has been building the program since, Tall says. Those are big changes for a database that started from scraps of paper in 1941.
Why bother with champion trees? Tree hunters, and there are more than a few, say trees tell their own stories, and if nothing else, we humans ought to stop and marvel at these wondrous and important earthly neighbors. We have environmental, economic, cultural and sometimes emotional ties to them. The effort to find and make note of the state's largest leads tree hunters to the backwoods and city streets, to farmsteads and riversides, from the tall cliffs along our Great Lakes to the rolling hills of the driftless region.
The tree-hunters movement began in earnest in the 1940s, and Wisconsin was right in there. One thing remains the same over time: When it comes to champion trees, size does matter. Well, sort of.
The DNR's champion trees website includes instructions for measuring a tree’s circumference at 4 ½ feet, along with its height and crown spread, providing a composite score. The revived program relies on volunteers to verify trees that are nominated. “We have a team of trained volunteer inspectors," Tall says. "We’re making sure we have all the tools and expertise to measure trees accurately.”
Before sending inspectors to private properties, the agency obtains permission from landowners.
New champion trees have been verified, and more are to come. Then there’s the task of searching an old database dating back to 1941 to identify which trees might still be alive and sorting through years of champion nominations from throughout the state. The database was on the state website for years but was removed for a time when the program hit an ebb. The goal now is to provide an updated database, one tied to digital technology. “Even when the facilitation of the program has ebbed and flowed, the public interest has remained solid," Tall says. "We kept on getting nominations when things were quiet and dormant."
The original database was initially compiled by Scott, longtime assistant director of the state Conservation Department, which became the DNR during his tenure. Scott’s colorful career is a story in itself. Virtually everything conservation-related in the state had his fingerprints on it for four decades. As the Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame notes, “His home on Madison’s west side, Hickory Hill House, was a mecca for conservationists. …Some are called to do research, others to develop policy, and still others to explain it all to the public. Walter Scott approached the latter task with zeal.”
Scott oversaw the database for 28 years until his retirement in 1974. It bounced around a bit until the early 1980s, when DNR forester Dick Rideout took it under his wing. Right around then is when interest in champion trees jumped, thanks in no small part to professional arborist Bruce Allison. Just like Scott, Allison had a special affinity for champion trees. “I went to Walter Scott in 1982 or thereabout,” Allison recalled in an interview last year at his rural Verona home. “I said, ‘I would like to bring some of this to the attention of the general public.’”
After gaining Scott’s trust, Allison was invited back to Hickory Hill, where Scott flung open the garage door. “There must have been 20 cardboard boxes of letters, newspaper clippings, whatever he had gathered about the champion trees of Wisconsin,” says Allison.
Allison and his research buddy and photographer, Wolfgang Hoffmann, traversed the state in search of champion trees for a year and a half.
“Some were there, others weren’t," he says. "We would take out tape measure, wind it around the trees and get a measurement.” That led to Wisconsin’s first champion tree book, “Wisconsin’s Famous and Historic Trees: A Tree Hunter’s Guide,” published in 1982 and reissued in 2005. Allison also authored “Every Root an Anchor: Wisconsin’s Famous and Historic Trees,” a book that tells the stories of significant, unusual and historic trees. You can download a PDF of that book from this DNR web page.
Those books spawned other efforts. Tree hunters across the state were on the lookout for new champions. Magazines and newspapers told stories of tall trees. Then things quieted.
Until now. The revised program “is an opportunity to celebrate sustainable forestry and increase interest in public and private trees and the benefits they provide,” says Tall.
Or, as Allison puts it: “Trees and people need each other. It’s a symbiotic relationship.”