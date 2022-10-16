The subject of college students’ anxiety has received considerable attention of late. Students correctly see the labor market is full of low-wage, low-education jobs. They know that most jobs today are unstable and don’t have great benefits. They see parents, older siblings, friends and neighbors with bachelor’s and even advanced degrees who aren’t enjoying a middle-class lifestyle, who are just getting by.
Young people know that many formerly middle-class jobs requiring college degrees (civil servants, teachers, workers in non-profit organizations, social services and so forth) are no longer middle-class jobs. And they choose their majors accordingly.
Students see a highly unequal economy in which employees are viewed as a cost, and they see higher education as their best chance.
But most students do not understand that in the recent past, things were very different. That many jobs had job security and regular pay raises and employer-sponsored pensions. That as many as one-third of workers were in a labor union. That rather than being seen as expendable, employees were an asset.
In sum, students see that the economy has been rigged against them, and they are correct. They see the real economy, and they are worried.
But many privileged, well-meaning, older individuals don’t see things that way. They see a world that they grew up in and wonder why young people don’t just put their heads down, get a degree, cold call everyone in sight and end up solidly middle class by the time they reach 30.
How did we get here? Liberals and conservatives alike bought into one of the most empirically challenged ideas in modern social science: human capital theory. Human capital theory says that we exist in a knowledge economy, or what was formerly called the information age — that there are plenty of jobs requiring higher education, and that as technology increases, jobs requiring higher levels of education and skill will become much more numerous.
But things haven’t worked out that way. There is no knowledge economy. Data regularly produced by the U.S. Department of Labor clearly shows that the most numerous occupations are low-wage jobs requiring little education, such as retail sales, cashiering and food services, and that a significant majority of all jobs typically require only a high school education or less.
The educational needs of the labor market have changed remarkably little in recent decades. Rather, the biggest difference is that the unionized manufacturing plant has been replaced by the non-unionized warehouse, and wages have plummeted accordingly.
College students enter a labor market today — in the year 2022 — in which they’re told that a job that pays, say, $35,000 is a good job. Sure, if you were paid $35,000 in 1990 or so, it was a good job, a solid middle-class income. But today’s $35,000 is equivalent to a wage of roughly $16,000 in 1990.
To all the middle-aged and older people out there: Did $16,000 in 1990 constitute a middle-class income?
In the biggest bait and switch of modern times, the education system has been intentionally assigned the impossible task of providing economic opportunity to the population. This framing has so penetrated conventional wisdom that most people don’t see it, including those in the education system itself. I suspect that educators have internalized this framing because we think it validates our importance — we can provide all with economic opportunity.
But why, then, are we so politically weak? If we are so important? Why can policy makers gradually, systematically reduce public funding for public higher education and not lose any votes? Why are we in higher education constantly being told to do more with less when there’s a $5 billion state budget surplus? How can all of this be if higher education has such a critical role to play?
Because higher education, by definition, cannot create job opportunities and set wage rates, yet we’re held responsible for both. We blame ourselves, and our students blame us and themselves, for not choosing the right college or the right major.
Holding higher education responsible for individuals’ economic opportunities is like holding our physicians responsible for our dietary and exercise habits. Same general subject, but way too many erroneous assumptions built into the equation.
Increasingly, the outside world has begun to critically look at the real economy that has left so many behind. Higher education needs to catch up.
Then maybe we can direct our energy toward creating a more just economy for all, which would go a long way toward alleviating college students’ anxiety.