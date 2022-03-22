Wow, talk about a massive disconnect.
On the very same day that an international panel of scientific experts reported that the consequences of global warming are happening faster and will be more catastrophic than previously predicted, the U.S. Supreme Court appeared poised to severely limit the ability of the federal government to act to counter the climate crisis.
On a recent Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that climate disruption is going to get much worse, and sooner rather than later. The IPCC is the international scientific commission reviewing and reporting on the vast volume of climate research. It was established to give the world’s leaders scientifically reliable assessments on the impacts of climate change. The panel has received the Nobel Prize for its work.
The latest report, compiled by 270 leading scientists, found, "The growth in climate impacts is far outpacing our efforts to adapt to them. … If human-caused global warming isn’t limited to just another couple tenths of a degree (Celsius), an Earth now struck regularly by deadly heat, fires, floods and drought in future decades will degrade in 127 ways with some being potentially irreversible."
More alarming, the report found that if temperatures increase 2 degrees, the next generation will have to live with “five times the floods, storms, drought and heat waves” that we are now experiencing.
Those warnings by the world’s top climate scientists seemed to be totally lost on the conservative majority of the Supreme Court. They didn’t even sense the irony of attacking efforts to prevent the worst of the climate crisis just when the scientific report was making headlines.
The case before the Court is West Virginia v. EPA. The coal industry and several Republican-led states are suing to stop the Environmental Protection Agency from regulating heat-trapping pollution from coal burning power plants. Those plants are the country’s second-largest source of global warming pollution.
The coal industry was represented by a high-powered Washington lawyer who asked the court to rule that the EPA should be prohibited from considering “the big-picture policy of how the nation generates its electricity.” The polluters received vocal support from right-wing Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh. With a conservative 6-3 majority on the court, it is likely that efforts to address global warming in the United States will be kneecapped.
With the war crimes being committed in Ukraine, it is understandable if folks find it hard to focus on the scientific report on the climate crisis and the potentially devastating decision by the Republican majority on the Supreme Court. However, there is a strong linkage between the issues of Ukraine and climate disruption.
Vladimir Putin’s unconscionable aggression against the Ukrainian people is funded with fossil fuel revenues. Much of the world has previously turned a blind eye to Putin’s autocratic regime because of its dependence on Russian gas and oil. Dark money from oil oligarchs has been funding attacks on democratic principles in many democracies, including the United States. Transforming our economy from one reliant on a tyrant’s fossil fuels to a cleaner world which uses renewable energy would not only limit the worst impacts of climate disruption, it would also help disempower fossil fuel dictators like Putin.
As he traveled the country during World War II playing songs to boost morale on the home front, the legendary folk singer Woody Guthrie had a sticker on his guitar case. It read, “This machine kills fascists.”
In a nod to that famous slogan, I recently saw a meme of a picture of a wind turbine generating clean energy. It read, “This machine kills autocrats.”