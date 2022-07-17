The Supreme Court opinion on the alleged bias of former Public Service Commissioner Mike Huebsch fails to protect the public from unethical state agency behavior. Instead, in a 4-3 vote along partisan lines, the court favored giant monopoly corporate utilities and big business interests.
In their decision, justices addressed issues that were not even before them, leaving case law that will work against average citizens who are fighting Goliath to protect their rights, properties and communities. Justices cited “facts” that were not accurate, showing that they did not even look into the factual details they were relying on. The following statement exemplifies this:
“The FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) requires "each public utility transmission provider," including the PSC, "to participate" in these "regional transmission planning processes."
In fact there is no law, much less one from FERC, that requires the PSC to participate in furthering the interests of utility companies by participating in MISO Expansion Transmission Planning, nor would it be ethical to require them to do so.
The court ignored the breadth of communications that Huebsch had with utility companies and their lobbyists regarding the Cardinal-Hickory Creek (CHC) transmission line approval. These examples are just the tip of the iceberg:
• 367 phone calls to lobbyist Bert Garvin, who worked for WE Energy, the controlling shareholder of American Transmission Co. (primary applicant for CHC).
• 201 calls to Garvin between when transmission companies submitted their application and when the PSC approved CHC.
• Huebsch routinely had breakfast “meetings” with Brian Rude, a vice president from Dairyland Power Cooperative, another CHC applicant.
• Huebsch used Signal, an encrypted messaging application that deletes messages, to communicate with lobbyists and utility personnel.
• Huebsch also attended meetings that revealed confidential information on battery storage ownership for transmission owners, while at the same time CHC applicants put their staff and experts on the stand to testify against battery storage as an alternative to the CHC project.
The examples presented here are just tidbits of the information discovered in the Dane County Circuit Court appeal that indicate problems with the court’s decision. Sadly, the Supreme Court revealed its leanings by making note of the widespread support for CHC by those who stand to gain from it financially while failing to acknowledge the degree to which the public, counties, townships and local organizations of all types opposed the project.
The court went further by acknowledging the claims of those supporters while failing to mention the concerns of the average person and their government representatives, and it ignored potential negative consequences of the CHC project.