One in five adults experiences mental illness each year. The deceptive nature of mental health struggles is that they aren’t visible, which is why so many people suffer in silence.
I am one of those who have struggled with mental illness for most of my life, but most people would never know. I served in the Army, built a career, got married twice, divorced once, and raised two beautiful children. To those who don’t know me well, I appear to be a normal 49-year-old cis-woman. Yet I am also a survivor of soul-crushing mental, emotional and physical child abuse and neglect. As a result, I am healing from complex post traumatic stress disorder, or C-PTSD, with dissociative amnesia. I wasn’t even diagnosed until much later in life.
Since moving to the Madison area, I have been unable to obtain regular care from a psychiatrist due to long waiting lists and insurance changes. At this point, I was told I couldn’t even get on the waiting list with UW Health because my symptoms weren’t severe. It is challenging to navigate therapy due to limitations with insurance and simply finding those who specialize in trauma therapy. So I am left to cope as best as I can.
I see an excellent therapist who understands trauma and practices trauma-informed care, just not care specific to someone with my particular needs. I augment therapy by reading books on how to cope with C-PTSD, and I also watch a few therapists on YouTube. Additionally, I practice mindfulness and utilize DBT, or dialectical behavioral therapy skills I previously learned to cope with my symptoms. All of that helps and has helped me to dissociate less to the point that it only happens in times of extreme personal stress. My more considerable concern is how those with little or no health care access manage mental health symptoms and care.
Gov. Tony Evers proposed using Wisconsin’s budget surplus and Medicaid expansion funds to fund health care, behavioral health, public health, emergency response, and long-term care systems in the 2023-25 Department of Health Services budget. Substance use disorder, or SUD, treatment is typically grouped under mental health care. However, given the impact on our community, from the opioid crisis to increased stimulant abuse, our community’s mental health crisis is reaching a breaking point. Without expanding mental health care funding, our mental health resources will continue to dwindle. Wisconsinites deserve better.
Despite increased awareness of the importance of treating mental health much like our physical health, there is still too much stigmatization around receiving mental health care. The more we share our stories of mental health struggles, the more we can reduce the stigma surrounding mental health. A mental health issue doesn’t make you weak; it’s part of the human condition.
I implore my fellow Wisconsinites to share your stories because you could help someone feel less alone, isolated and broken. I also ask that you speak up and call or write to your legislators to ensure they know you support funding mental health in our community.