Across Wisconsin, teachers are leaving the schools at faster rates than they’re being replaced. As a graduate of West High, the parent of two kids who’ve attended MMSD schools and a longtime PTO volunteer, I’ve grown increasingly concerned about reports of teacher shortages.
As an educator with a doctorate in U.S. history, I couldn’t sit back with my fingers crossed, hoping the problem would resolve itself. I decided to step up and apply to be a substitute teacher. What I learned as I went through the application process is that between federal, state, Department of Public Instruction and local requirements and procedures, the path to fixing the problem has more potholes than the New Jersey Turnpike. Just consider this brief rundown of the process.
First, get hired. To do this, follow the employment link on the district website and provide a cover letter, resume, academic transcripts that reflect an associate’s degree or higher, and three references. You’ll know you’ve been hired when you receive an email warning that your “onboarding tasks” are incomplete. You may find this amusing, as I did; until I realized it was a foreboding omen.
Second, complete your onboarding. Naturally, you aren’t “on board” until you turn in HR paperwork, demonstrate health compliance and submit to a background check. That’ll be three separate appointments, in three different locations. All of this printing, driving around and waiting in line will occupy a full work day and incur more costs. None of these costs are reimbursed. You’ll learn you’ve been onboarded when you receive a welcome email about your training expectations. As in the private sector, the training mostly takes place online and is self-taught. Unlike the private sector, the schools don’t pay you for this work.
Third, get trained and licensed. The third item comes in two parts because you get trained by the district and get licensed by the state. For the district, you complete the aforementioned web-based orientation modules. For the state, you spend another unpaid day taking a certification course. The district will pay you for this course, as it turns out, but my welcome letter did not make that clear, so I followed the link to the DPI course. It costs $150. Upon certification, you still have to apply for the state permit — another $115, not reimbursed. Finally, I had to make another appointment for a background check and upload my transcripts all over again for the state. No, they couldn’t eliminate the redundancy. I asked.
Because I am as stubborn as a goat — and an enthusiastic proponent of public schooling — I completed the process without reaching out for much help. At one critical juncture — the DPI versus MMSD permit confusion — I did nearly quit. Fortunately, an MMSD supervisor picked up the phone and called me. As the kids would say, we vibed. But as I told her, I am a white, highly educated, financially secure person who knows my way around Madison and its schools. Many people would surely have quit long before they got called — which is not good, especially at a time when schools hope to recruit large numbers of people from diverse backgrounds.
We need to invent some fast solutions. In my own consultation with renowned education authority Julie Underwood, I learned that due to revenue limits, the state won’t allow the district to spend more. And since the Legislature has apparently been defunding rather than investing in public schools, the district has less money to spend on recruitment and training. So I believe educators must get more creative and flexible. Streamline this process. Find ways to simplify it.
Can they eliminate the costs of applying for things like background checks and licenses, both of which are required by the state Legislature? Could they centralize the cumbersome process of onboarding? How can they provide more support to new applicants so that fewer people get frustrated and quit? Having briefly looked over the DPI regulations online, I discovered that state laws allow the private schools, including the independent charter schools, to hire much more easily. Is that model available to regular schools?
In the long term, I believe we have to vote out those nihilist lawmakers who reduce funding then denounce the inefficacy of government from gerrymandered districts. We can’t educate thousands of children without public schools. We need to strengthen public education, not abandon it.
But in the short term, we still need teachers. A lot of them. Please, policy folks: Make it easier for the right people to get into our classrooms.