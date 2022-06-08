The slaughter of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, is the most recent school shooting to occur in the United States. It takes its place alongside the mass murders at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 and at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012 as one of the deadliest active shooter attacks in U.S. schools.
Additionally, daily gun violence that disproportionately impacts historically marginalized children and families makes firearms the leading cause of death for children in the United States. The impact on the physical and mental health of young people, educators and families is immeasurable.
We know the roots of this crisis lie in racism, the lack of material and mental health supports, and, above all, the ready supply of guns in this country. The consequences of our national refusal to institute and enforce gun control legislation are borne by educators, students and their families. Too often, however, students and teachers are excluded from the design of policies addressing gun violence in schools. As educators, we believe they must be central in the work of crafting educational policy relating to school shootings. It is the responsibility of politicians, policymakers, researchers and others already at the table to build systems facilitating the full inclusion of teachers and students in policy design.
Public concern about school shootings has resulted in a range of proposed and enacted policy solutions. Varying significantly in design and in implementation across states, districts and schools nationwide, local policy initiatives have been bolstered by federal policies such as the STOP School Violence Act passed in 2018. Those of us who have recently set foot into a school in the United States are familiar with the most visible efforts to prevent school shootings, such as buzzer systems, sign-in sheets, bag and identification checks and increased surveillance in the form of school resource officers. A separate set of policies intended to increase the likelihood of survival in the event of a school shooting, such as lockdown and active shooter drills, have children as young as 5 and 6 silently sheltering in place behind desks and in utility closets.
These measures are but Band-Aids. Stopping school shootings requires national and state legislation expressly limiting access to firearms. Since legislators are not taking meaningful action in Congress, we must amplify educators’ and students’ voices in policymaking. Instead of charging educators and students with implementation of stop-gap measures, we must remove obstacles to having them at the center of state and national school safety policies. Their influence must be commensurate with their burden.
We know that teachers are skeptical about the efficacy of existing policy responses, the implications of increased surveillance on the safety of Black and Latinx students, and the impact of lockdown and active shooter drills on students’ mental health. Students, too, are advocating for policy change through organizing across the country for gun control legislation addressing gun violence in communities and in schools.
Students and educators have informed, valuable views that can improve the efficacy of school safety policies. Sidelining the ideas of those most affected by these events is a mistake. There are impactful actions that policymakers, politicians and educational researchers can take:
• Center educator and student voices on state and national levels. Their input relating to background checks, waiting periods and legal definitions of responsible gun ownership can only enhance the efficacy of research and policy designed for the safety of children.
• Act on the existing advocacy efforts from student and educator coalitions related to the root causes of gun violence in this country. The problem is not the absence of advocacy but the failure of policymakers to listen and incorporate their viewpoints.
• Place student and school staff voices at the heart of power at school and district levels when doing needs assessments, designing school safety plans and assessing existing policy.
The voices of those most impacted by gun violence in schools must be at the center of policymaking to address it.