511 North Carroll Street is an unassuming brick house on the Madison isthmus.
Except for the paved parking lot behind it, there is little to suggest that the building is dedicated to helping recovering alcoholics and addicts. It looks like a private residence, which it once was. The house was built in 1858 by Willett S. Main, whose family occupied it until 1926. A subsequent owner sold it in 1948 to a group called the Alano Society, whose members were all recovering alcoholics.
The building has operated continuously since then as an AA clubhouse. Its pioneering role in promoting recovery resulted in its designation as an historic landmark by the Madison Landmarks Commission.
Today 511 offers a meeting place and compassionate fellowship to anyone who wishes to stop drinking — or these days, also to stop other forms of abusive self-medication. 511 is open 365 days a year.
Today there are three other clubhouses in Madison, also owned by nonprofits that were incorporated by alcoholics. The northside clubhouse is a former church. The southside clubhouse was a schoolhouse. The eastside clubhouse was built for that purpose. These buildings are the visible presence of AA in the greater Madison community, though the 220 AA meetings that occur weekly are scattered across an archipelago of sites, many in churches. Thousands of people attend one or more of those meetings.
Yet that network, like 511, is almost invisible.
Alcoholics Anonymous does not promote itself. Members come to AA voluntarily, driven only by a commitment to change their lives. This traditional policy has important advantages, including the protection of our members’ privacy, but it also brings a cost.
The cost is that the vital community resource that AA represents — and 511 embodies — gets lost in the complex medical and media environment that alcoholics and addicts face when they become open to recovery.
An example occurred recently. An investigative media outlet called Wisconsin Watch recently published a study on drinking in Wisconsin in both the Cap Times and the Wisconsin State Journal. The headline in the Cap Times read: “Wisconsin residents are dying from alcohol abuse at unprecedented rates.” The headline in the State Journal read: “State in ‘death grip’ of alcohol.”
The content of the study was sobering. Wisconsinites are dying from alcohol-induced causes at a rate 25% higher than the national average. More than 1,000 people were killed in 2020 alone. And that data excludes deaths from accidents, falls and suicides, which often result from alcoholic behavior. (Ten people died that year from alcohol-involved snowmobile crashes.) Nor does it measure the social devastation that alcohol abuse inflicts on families and communities.
These numbers will not surprise anyone who is aware of Wisconsin’s historic drinking culture. (In 1860, Milwaukee had population of 45,000 and 30 breweries.) But there was one remarkable element in the Wisconsin Watch report: the absence of Alcoholics Anonymous in its recommendations for treatment.
There was an identical box summarizing treatment options in both local papers. That information directed people to two websites. One is managed by United Way of Wisconsin in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. That website offers information on multiple challenges, including addiction recovery, disaster/severe weather relief and mental health.
Under addiction recovery, one can explore treatment options, which funnels people to clinics, treatment centers and county health service offices. Nowhere is Alcoholics Anonymous (or Narcotics Anonymous) mentioned.
Wisconsin Watch also refers people to a federal database. It directs people only to treatment centers.
Recovering alcoholics and addicts have no objection to medical care, treatment centers or city and county health services. Many have found them helpful. But is unfortunate that AA — a self-help program for recovery that has existed in Madison since 1939, and that meets hundreds of times a week, and that costs nothing, and that is the recommended option for continued recovery at most treatment centers — is not central to any discussion of alcohol’s “death grip.”
That pervasive healing presence is rooted in and symbolized by that Italianate brick house at 511 North Carroll.
Stop in, if you like to know more, or visit this website: You may also call 608-256-9682.
You may also contact MAICO, the Madison-area AA clearinghouse, for information on times and places for other AA meetings in the capital region here, or call 608-222-8989.
However you may find your way into these rooms, you may be sure that you will not be greeted as a failure, but as a hero taking the hard first step toward a peace that surpasses understanding.