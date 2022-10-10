As a born and raised Wisconsinite, I’m not afraid of hard work. I’ve owned my own business since the early 80s maintaining and installing electrical equipment and have dedicated my career to working for myself and watching my business grow.
After a lifetime of work, I always imagined that I’d retire one day and spend my golden years relaxing. At age 70, my time to close up shop hasn’t come yet, and I’m not sure if it ever will. But not because I want to keep working; because I can’t afford to stop.
I recently lost my partner of 38 years, Lee. Before he passed away in February of this year he battled strokes and dementia and needed round-the-clock care towards the end of his life. When he could no longer work, I was left with not only the incredible grief of seeing my life partner slip away, but the financial stress of going from two incomes to one.
I looked to the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) for help with Lee’s care when we needed it, but we were left empty-handed and racked up $5,000 in debt in property back taxes when we fell behind on our bills. I was forced to spend my retirement savings to help us stay afloat, and I’m still underwater.
Little did I know that was just the start of my financial trouble. Now that Lee’s gone, I’m facing the reality that I’ll never be able to retire. The costs of everyday basics keep climbing, and I feel like no matter what I do I just can’t keep up. My energy bill has gone up tremendously — to $245 a month. That’s $100 per month more than a year ago. I also need 12 different prescription medications, and those costs can add up too. I try to be as frugal as possible. Most days I eat just one meal a day to try to cut down on my rising grocery bill.
I believe that if you work hard your whole life, you should be able to afford to retire. And I also believe you shouldn’t have to choose between caring for a sick family member and financial security. But that’s my situation, and I know a lot of other people are in the same boat. There’s clearly something wrong with a system that fails working people like this.
I voted for Donald Trump in 2020 because I wanted a change, and I believed that he would stand up for the little guy. But the change we need isn’t about political parties — it’s about doing the right thing for everyone.
We need immediate action to bring down costs that are hurting working people.
We need another round of direct relief payments. Wisconsin can afford it — our state has an unprecedented budget surplus projected to be around $5 billion. I know the governor proposed $150 stimulus checks, and I don’t understand why the Legislature didn’t follow through. We’re sitting on extra money that working people desperately need. These benefits would support working families in our communities. Stimulus checks mean more money for basics like groceries, utility bills, and property taxes. They would give some breathing room in the day-to-day struggle that Wisconsinites like me are constantly fighting.
It’s time for politicians to stop playing games and start working together to help everyday Americans.