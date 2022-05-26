Is an American woman really a person?
I ask because a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court seems to have some doubts, including one of its female justices.
Four of the conservative justices signed on to a leaked draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito who wrote that despite Roe v. Wade, the right to abortion is “not deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition.” Fifty years of constitutional abortion rights seems deeply rooted enough, especially given the nation is only 246 years old. But Justice Alito also dismissed the 14th Amendment as well: “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” Perhaps a woman is not an American person.
I am not a legal scholar, but let me tell you a true story. In 1874, Mrs. Virginia Minor of Missouri sued “one Happersett, the registrar of voters,” for refusing to allow her to register to vote. Minor was not recognized to be a man, and under Missouri law, she was not, therefore, eligible to vote. So Minor went to court to prove that, despite being a woman, she was a person and a citizen and thus entitled to all the rights and privileges thereof under the 14th Amendment.
The courts in Missouri insisted that only men were male and persons enough to vote. So Minor, represented by Mr. Francis Minor (her husband?) and two guys named Krum and Henderson, went before the U.S. Supreme Court. Ultimately, the court stated that all women are, of course, both persons and citizens under the 14th Amendment. But more than that, women and men didn’t need the 14th Amendment to be real citizens with rights and privileges.
All was looking swell for the voting rights of American women until the all-male Supreme Court had a change of heart — to heartless. Since under various state laws not all male citizens had the right to vote, it was in fact constitutional for states to discriminate against half of the U.S. population and deny women the right to vote, ruled the court of 1874, despite what the 14th Amendment very clearly forbids.
Instead of ruling that such state discrimination towards an entire gender of American persons was unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment and their own sense of decency, the justices of 1874 reversed themselves and proclaimed that states had a better right to keep doing what they had always done: treat women as inferior, unequal creatures. State precedent rules! So Minor and many other American women had to wait until 1920 for the Constitution to be amended to make legally clear what was blatantly obvious (at least to women) back in 1874.
If you failed to follow the Supreme Courts’ 19th century sexist logic, you will be just as flummoxed by the majority support for Justice Alito’s recent leaked ruling: When it comes to the right of a woman to abort a fetus, legal precedent (Roe v. Wade) and the 14th Amendment do not matter. What matters instead is history and tradition as understood by Justice Alito and his congregation of conservatives on the Supreme Court.
Alito takes his argument back to what he regards as the height of American enlightenment — the year 1868 — when the 14th Amendment was ratified, to point out that back then a majority of states had passed laws making abortion a crime. State precedent rules again! Using Justice Alito’s legal logic, a woman’s right to vote, despite the 19th Amendment, remains unconstitutional because women could not vote in 1868. States had once made abortion illegal just as states had once made female voting illegal, but no pro-choice amendment had been passed, so states’ rights still rule. That settles that.
OK Mrs. Minor, the Supreme Court will let you vote. For now. And you may have contraception-protected sex. For now. But if you become pregnant, God and the Supreme Court ordain that it is up to each state to decide if a fetus (or a rapist) is more of a person than you are.
Sorry, Virginia. Maybe move to California? For now.