I believe Wisconsin can use its exceptional averageness to lead the country back to the ideals we were founded on.
As an average-sized purple state (in both area and population), positioned in the Midwest and steeped in agriculture, forestry, fishing, tourism, mining and manufacturing, Wisconsin thoroughly represents our great country. Wisconsin produced the horror of Joe McCarthy and the creative genius of Frank Lloyd Wright. We also have a good balance of rural and urban residents, along with a rich and varied history of political leadership, including the birthplace of the GOP and the most recent big-city socialist mayor.
Because of all this, Wisconsin is in a unique position to demonstrate to the rest of the country how cooperation and compromise can lead to better, long-term solutions. Here are seven steps addressing major issues for Wisconsin to set a bipartisan example for the nation on how to effectively get things done.
Save the land
Wisconsin has lost 40,000 family farms over the past four decades. And we rank 17th in the environment. The trend has been to consolidate farms into large operations, which are much less sustainable than small, diverse farms. Wisconsin state Sens. Patrick Testin and Lena Taylor, Wisconsin state Rep. Mark Born, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Secretary Randy Romanski and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Adam Payne could jointly develop a proposal to overhaul our agriculture policy to better protect our water, soil, and small, diverse family farms
Save the taxpayer
Wisconsin ranks 27th in tax burden. State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, state Reps. Donna Rozar and Shelia Stubbs and state Sens. Rachael Cabral-Guevara and Chris Larson could jointly introduce a bill to reduce state taxes and streamline policy.
Comprehensive immigration reform
Wisconsin has 5.1% foreign born citizens versus over 20% in “gateway” states of California, Florida, New Jersey and New York, and a U.S. average of 14%. U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson could co-sponsor a comprehensive federal immigration bill that allows each state to annually accept and process between 0.1% and 0.5% of that state’s population in immigrants or refugees to fill jobs, replace retirees, start businesses and grow our economy.
Strengthen our schools
Wisconsin currently ranks eighth in the nation in education. But there are vast discrepancies between wealthy suburban schools and both rural and urban schools. Some of the differences are as simple as class sizes, ranging from less than 20 students to more than 30. Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Jill Underly, education activist Howard Fuller, Milwaukee School Board President Bob Peterson and WEAC executive director Bob Baxter could propose a new school funding formula to improve and better balance educational outcomes in Wisconsin.
Reduce gun violence
Wisconsin ranks 25th in crime, and our urban areas have seen a surge in gun violence and car thefts. Wisconsin state Rep. Kalan Haywood, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton, Outagamie County Sheriff Clint Kriewaldt and Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks could propose a bill to provide more safety training, increase enforcement of current gun control laws and introduce other measures to reduce gun violence and improve safety throughout Wisconsin.
Invest in our future
Wisconsin ranks 24th in infrastructure. Milwaukee County Executives David Crowley, Rock County Administrator Josh Smith, Brown County Executive Troy Strackenbach, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow and Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf could jointly propose a bill to streamline infrastructure cooperation and investment.
Equalize funding
Wisconsin currently ranks seventh most reliant on property taxes, and first in the Midwest. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri could propose legislation for more equitable statewide revenue sharing and resource cooperation.
I fully realize these cooperative ideas will require compromise and working across the aisle. These broad suggestions with statewide representation are intended to encourage diverse perspectives and avoid myopic solutions. While some of the players could change, my hope is that the ideas help spur some real bipartisan action for the people of Wisconsin.