The midterm elections on Nov. 8 were full of surprises. One thing is clear: Democrats over-performed expectations. Up and down the ballot, Democratic candidates at the state and local level proved more than capable of beating back Republican challengers. Polls and political commentators indicated the possibility of a “red wave” that would sweep Republicans into power. However, that “wave” was no more than a splash.
If there was a “red wave” this election then it was the red wave of socialism. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and its candidates have won nearly 100 races across the country. The Socialist organization continues its meteoric rise through American politics dating back to 2016. Since then, DSA has seen a surge in membership — it now claims over 90,000 dues-paying members — and is thriving at the state level.
The organization’s rapid growth coincided with a shift in strategy. DSA candidates began running in Democratic primaries across the country, which has proven quite successful at electing Socialists to city councils, statehouses and even Congress.
DSA can now add Wisconsin to its list of recent successes. Ryan Clancy, Assembly District 19, and Darrin Madison, Assembly District 10, will become the first DSA state legislators since the 1980s and the first Socialist legislators from Milwaukee since World War II. Clancy has served on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors since 2020, while Madison works as the Democracy Coordinator for the African American Roundtable. Both Clancy and Madison ran on the Democratic ticket and were unopposed in the general election.
Clancy and Madison will continue a rich legacy of Socialist legislators in the Badger State when they begin their terms next January. From 1905 to 1945, the Socialist Party of Wisconsin sent 74 legislators to the statehouse, which passed over 500 pieces of Socialist-authored legislation during that time frame.
Socialists became mainstays of the state Legislature for four decades. They authored Wisconsin’s first workmen’s compensation bill, ensured public school funding in Milwaukee and passed legislation that allowed women to receive their paychecks, which were previously given to their husbands. Additionally, they updated housing safety, bolstered union protections and funded public hospitals.
Clancy and Madison have equally ambitious goals that harken back to the Socialist Party of the early 20th century. Both men campaigned as staunch advocates of public schools, criminal justice reform, single-payer medicine and environmental justice.
Wisconsin Republicans, who control both the state Assembly and Senate due to extreme gerrymandering, will make those Socialist priorities dead on arrival. Nonetheless, Clancy and Madison will have the opportunity to use their elected offices as a platform to call out conservative policies and clamor for the electorate to stay engaged in the political process.
The Wisconsin Democratic Party should welcome DSA’s victories. If Democrats and progressives want any hope of retaking control of the statehouse in the near future, DSA can inject much needed energy into the state’s politics.
Socialists provided that kind of spark during the early 20th century. They forged alliances with progressive legislators in order to counteract the conservative forces who aimed to undermine Wisconsin’s progressive legacy. Socialists worked alongside former Gov. Robert La Follette and his allies; they served as advisers to Gov. Philip La Follette in the 1930s; and Socialists collaborated with progressive politicians when drafting legislation. As a result, many pieces of legislation that came out of the Wisconsin Legislature looked like a mixture of Socialist and progressive priorities. For example, the creation of a bi-weekly pay period for wages was a compromise between Socialist and progressive positions.
Of course, there was tension between Socialists and progressives prior to World War II. Yet despite that tension, Wisconsin Socialists have proved pragmatic in the past. Their pragmatism allowed them to see the bigger picture and bring tangible victories to Wisconsin’s working-class and impoverished communities.
The Democratic Party can regain full control of Wisconsin politics again. It will be a drag-out fight in all districts across the state, and it will require a broad coalition that embraces DSA candidates, like Clancy and Madison, with open arms. Socialists were once instrumental in making Wisconsin a beacon of progressivism. They can help do it again.