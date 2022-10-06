Two and a half years after the onset of COVID-19, more and more American workers have access to perhaps the sole favorable legacy of the prolonged global pandemic: employers’ widespread embrace of telework.
Recent Census data show that nearly one in five people in the U.S. worked from home last year, a threefold increase since the pandemic’s start. That includes both private-sector workers and government employees.
In the federal sector, the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs are among those agencies leading the way — moves that have been shown to not just boost employee morale and productivity, but also benefit our customers, the U.S. taxpayers.
It's a markedly different story at the Social Security Administration, where even before the onset of COVID-19 leaders in late 2019 discontinued a six-year pilot program that allowed roughly 12,000 federal workers in field offices, call centers and other public-facing roles to split their time between the office and telework.
This about-face — and the agency’s continued refusal to bargain in good faith over a perceived workplace “perk” that is in reality both a key recruitment and retention tool, and a vitally necessary update to modern customer service delivery — comes amid a sustained shortage of 4,000 frontline workers needed to address a growing backlog of cases.
The shortage continues as employee morale plummets, with overloaded workers leaving in droves or plotting their exit strategies. The Federal News Network reports that the agency’s current workforce of fewer than 60,000 employees is a 25-year low — even as the number of Social Security beneficiaries has grown by more than 10 million over the past decade.
“Our customers are waiting an unacceptable length of time to get their cases adjudicated, and that’s in large part due to our understaffing,” deputy commissioner Grace Kim recently said at a congressional hearing.
This is a crisis of SSA’s own making, and one that could have been avoided if the agency simply joined the rest of us in the 21st century and modernized third-party, document verification services rather than forcing beneficiaries to submit identification documents such as birth certificates and driver's licenses by mail, causing unnecessary delays while driving up costs and depriving those applicants of their essential forms of ID pending their return.
SSA employees have proven the effectiveness of telework. Throughout the pandemic, performance improved and wait times decreased. The overwhelming mail backlog cited as a driver of the telework crackdown is not a sign of remote work’s limitations, but of the agency failing to address the system’s inadequacies.
Private industry and government agencies alike have pivoted to embrace technology as a way to better serve their clients with a digital-first approach. It’s not asking too much to expect SSA to do the same.
Consider the alternative: In November 2021, a Tennessee mother drove 46 miles to drop off her adopted daughter’s birth certificate to correct an error on her Social Security card.
Without any online option to verify her daughter’s identity online, she was forced to travel to her nearest Social Security field office — only to find that she then had to wait for hours to deposit the birth certificate in a drop box during a designated one-hour window.
A 2021 inspector general report found mail backlogs in dozens of agency field offices lacking any procedure to keep track of such correspondence or track the status of these unprocessed applications. One Social Security card center reported a pile of 9,000 unprocessed original documents.
Just over one year ago, President Biden fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul — in no small part over the appointee’s reversal of the agency’s embrace of telework, appointing Kilolo Kijakazi as acting commissioner.
The acting commissioner’s failure to reverse course has been a major disappointment and demonstrates a lack of vision.
As the rest of the world moves forward with increased telework, more adept use of technology and increased comfort with working in a digital world, the Social Security Administration is at a crossroads: catch up and improve, or resist and continue to fall behind.