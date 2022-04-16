What happens to Lake Mendota Drive matters a lot to me. I have lived here over 70 years, from a small child to an adult, and now to a person of some age who realizes the importance of the land and the water in this beautiful place.
The city of Madison acquired Lake Mendota Drive from the town of Madison when I was very small. In those days, LMD was a quiet and safe street. People walked up and down, talking and sharing their lives. It is still like that, despite the time that has passed. Lake Mendota Drive is safe with no accidents whatsoever in the time I have been here. Daily there are walkers of all kinds: parents and children, dogs and their families, older folks taking a stroll. A wonderful panorama of human life walks by here. Bikers out for a scenic tour love it here. There are perhaps one or two cars an hour. It is a safe, healthy and useful place.
Now the city of Madison sees this idyllic rural feel as a threat and wants to create a totally different shape to the street and add sidewalks. Certainly, the street needs repair and care. But we want to share the wonder of our neighborhood, not destroy it. The city has a plan which would sadly take away the character that welcomes everyone to shares the wonder of this place.
I only heard about the city’s plan a few months ago, and there has not been enough opportunity to meet and share ideas as is needed to formulate a complex and multi-faceted plan such as this. Although the city experts have worked hard, and the neighborhood has gathered together to share our skills and knowledge, we are not yet able to make a collaborative plan which will cover all the areas to properly care for the environment, the land and the water of this area. A carefully researched and formatted plan will take care of environmental concerns as well as meet the requirements of city standards. We need time to collaborate with the city to accomplish this. There has not been enough time and we need to slow down the process.
As a member of the Friends of Lake Mendota Drive I adhere to the mission statement: to promote cross-cultural understanding of our human relationship to water across time, to provide stewardship of the land and water, and to foster community engagement in recreational and educational activities. We intend to work with city experts to complete environmental studies, establish environmentally safe walkways, facilitate safe storm water drainage into right-of-way areas with gardens, and alleviate drainage into the lake. We know that LMD can be a venue for learning, creating, sharing art, wisdom and thought, as well as promoting healthy exercise and social interaction. We welcome all who come to our parks, harbors, lake courts, school and wonderful parkway.
As a private citizen and as a member of the FLMD, I commit myself to serving with our neighborhood and city to honor, care for and preserve the uniqueness of this beautiful LMD parkway. I will do everything in my power to make positive change to the care of the land, the use of the water and the memory of those who have made this area what it is. I will help those who visit to learn and understand about the history and culture of indigenous peoples who treasure this land. I will greet and support the visitors who come to our many points of scenic beauty. I will encourage artistic expression with art classes and displays. I will assist in the creation, care and maintenance of gardens to contain storm water. While doing this, I will honor the spirit of the land and water, which allows us to be here. This will be my life mission.
All this will take time. These changes need to be the result of careful research, focused design, and collaborative planning between the experts of the city and the experts of the neighborhood. This cannot be done in a hurry. It must be done right. The schedule must be slowed down.
Now we ask for time to make the next change the best one yet.