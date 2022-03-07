STEVENS POINT – The state of protecting Wisconsin’s drinking water for us little folks is in such rough shape these days it’s hard to think where to start or what to say in this short space. Maybe it should start with the death last month of Art Cooley, one of the founders of the Environmental Defense Fund.
Mention of Cooley’s name is a reminder that regular folks have been fighting for clean water for a long time, and they can and eventually will win. Cooley was a high school biology teacher in Long Island, New York, in the 1960s when he and a small band of like-minded folks started EDF to address the broad impacts of pollutants like the pesticide DDT. They had almost no money, but in Wisconsin they joined with the state-based Citizens Natural Resources Association to put DDT on trial in a 1969-70 administrative hearing that drew international attention. An administrative law judge ruled DDT was a water pollutant, and the Wisconsin case helped lead to a national ban on DDT.
In a sign of how much has changed since then, when the Wisconsin Assembly moved for a state ban of DDT in 1969, the vote was 99-0. Flash forward to today, when the current Legislature has done nothing or worse on several major water quality challenges. As recently retired Department of Natural Resources Deputy Secretary Todd Ambs noted recently, majority Republicans in the Legislature have done nothing of significance on science-based proposals to protect state residents from several contaminants, including PFAS, the so-called forever chemicals, but also polluted runoff from agricultural nutrients, lead contamination and a range of other threats. In a recent webinar, Ambs said this of the Legislature’s malfeasance: “Let’s make it crystal clear who is voting against clean drinking water.”
As part of the strategy to side with wealthy business interests over the health of us average folks, the state Senate has also refused to take action on Gov. Tony Evers’ appointees to key citizen bodies, including, of course, the Natural Resources Board. That was once again manifested in a recent Natural Resources Board meeting. Walker holdover, Fred Prehn of Wausau, who has refused to step down even though his term is over, voted against the recommended health advisory of 20 ppt for PFAS in drinking water. The board instead went with the higher 70 ppt, currently advised but under reconsideration by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Among the municipal officials and citizens asking for help was Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, who recently revealed that all six of the city’s wells were above the 20 ppt standard. Prehn went out of his way to scold her. When Rosenberg said, “The public trust is shattered,” Prehn accused her of creating “hysteria and psychosis.” Does that sound like something from the old days, when men with medical degrees dismissed women’s health complaints as hysteria? And what does it say about Prehn’s concerns about the health of the nearly 40,000 residents of Wausau?
Rosenberg told me afterwards it’s all about politics. “My initial reaction is if we’re talking about politics and not water, we’re not doing our job. There’s no doubt the board is engaged in a political fight, and I wanted to share the story of Wausau, which I did. They decided what they were going to do. I didn’t love that exchange, but I said what I had to.”
Some of the other comments from Walker appointees at the meeting would be comical were they not so inane and dangerous when we’re talking about substances linked to health problems at concentrations as low as 1 part per trillion. Meanwhile, citizens and local government leaders from several communities pleaded for action, to no avail. They left angry, and they’re not going away.
As Rosenberg told me: “This is not a political issue, right? Everyone wants access to clean drinking water. The fact that it has been politicized is BS. I cannot express enough how disappointing that is.”
Disappointing, yes, but eventually regular folks are going to win. They don’t have the deep pockets like Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, which again leads the charge against clean drinking water. The people who want safe drinking water are just average folks, like those people from the EDF and Citizens Natural Resources Association were a half century ago.