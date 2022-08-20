Aug. 20 is International Homeless Animals Day, and in the U.S. animal homelessness is a full-blown crisis.
An estimated 70 million homeless dogs and cats are struggling just to survive. They’re eking out a miserable, fear-filled existence in filthy alleys and parking lots, in desolate fields and in chaotic cities. Each day, they struggle against starvation, disease, raging infections, parasite infestations, untreated broken bones and other wounds, weather extremes and cruel people. It’s a struggle they will inevitably and painfully lose.
Ironically, some animal shelters are contributing to this crisis.
Yes, you read that right. Animal shelters — originally established to protect and provide a safe haven for homeless and at-risk dogs and cats — are increasingly refusing to take in homeless animals. They’re leaving them out in the cold (and in the sweltering heat, and everything in between), just for the sake of achieving a deceptive “no-kill” status. If shelters don’t take in animals, they don’t have to include them in their statistics, which might interfere with achieving a 90% “live-release rate.”
But animals aren’t numbers. And when shelters become solely focused on statistics, the unfortunate yet predictable result is more animals ending up on the street, more animals suffering and more animals enduring a painful, even violent, death.
In Broward County, Florida, the public shelter allegedly tried to deny entry to one dog who had nearly drowned in a canal and another who was found running along the Interstate. It also allegedly knew about four dogs who were being neglected but didn’t make any attempt to rescue them. Two of them eventually starved to death on their owner’s property. One dog’s waist was no wider than her spinal column.
“(T)he Director severely restricts the shelter’s intake, no matter how desperate these (animals) are so that her intake numbers stay down! It is a numbers game,” one frustrated longtime volunteer wrote. Another former volunteer lamented, “They have forgotten that they are public services. They have forgotten they serve the community.”
In Alachua County, Florida, the public animal “shelter” (although it can hardly be called that) reportedly stopped accepting stray and surrendered animals and is making the public do its job by instructing residents to take in strays themselves or to try to track down their owners using social media. Expecting this of citizens who haven’t been trained in safe and humane animal handling and who may not have the ability to care for strays even temporarily is an irresponsible and dangerous dereliction of duty, to say the least.
Public “shelters” in Tennessee and Texas have reportedly even turned away pregnant animals, resulting in cats giving birth outdoors and neighborhoods becoming overrun with stray, neglected animals.
In a case that went viral earlier this year, a dog in Wisconsin was found tied to a fire hydrant with a backpack full of supplies and a note from the distraught woman who had abandoned her. The woman, who was later interviewed by CNN, explained that she was living on the streets and undergoing chemotherapy and could no longer care for the dog, who was diabetic. She had searched for a safe place to surrender the dog but had been turned away by seven “shelters.”
Let that sink in. Seven different animal shelters refused to shelter a dog in desperate need.
This is appalling, but caring citizens have the power to drive change. When our taxes are paying for services that we are denied — and animals are suffering because of it — it’s not only our right but also our duty to speak up.
If your local shelter is taxpayer-funded and refuses to accept animals, charges surrender fees, puts people on a waiting list or instructs people to leave animals on the street, please work to change these dangerous and inhumane practices. Document examples, gather community support, write a polite letter and/or meet with the shelter’s director. If needed, take your concerns to elected officials and the media.
Shelters must stop failing the animals who depend on them. This International Homeless Animals Day — and every day — let’s work to ensure that public animal shelters remain shelters not just in name, but in deed, by keeping their doors open to every animal in need.