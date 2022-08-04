Business courts allowed wealthy interest groups to glue their thumbs to the scales of justice in Wisconsin. We need to regain balance.
Wisconsinites won’t see eye to eye on everything, but we can all agree that there should be equal justice under law in our state. It shouldn’t matter who you know, how much money you make, or whether you live in Madison or Marshfield. When it’s your day in court, you expect a fair shake. Sadly, right now in Wisconsin, it’s impossible to guarantee equal treatment for all.
Shadowy business courts popping up across the state over the past five years have created two systems of justice. There’s the rule of law for regular Wisconsinites and then a second, special system that enforces the rule of law with a wink and nod for big business.
Business courts exclusively handle cases involving large commercial interests. The judges in these special cases are selected, not by the voters of Wisconsin, but by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, who does so after receiving recommendations from members of the business community. Upon selection, judges are shipped out of state for a training series led by lawyers affiliated with big business groups. Trained judges return to Wisconsin and are then tasked with following court procedures that were put together by lawyers on the payroll of big corporations. Noticing a trend here? Unsurprisingly, many if not most of the outcomes decided in these new courts are favorable to commercial interests.
It must be said that no other court in Wisconsin works this way. Only judges on business courts are selected without the input of voters. Instead, it’s the input of business leaders that is prioritized. Let’s take a moment to consider just how unfair that can be.
Imagine if every time the Milwaukee Bucks went to another city to play, the home team was allowed to handpick the same referees for each of its games, not allowing any buy-in from the rest of the league or visiting team. No matter the final score, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates would be left to wonder whether unfair refereeing had decided the game. The appearance of partiality and the possibility for bias would be too great for fans and the NBA to allow. So why are we allowing the appearance of bias here in Wisconsin?
From the get-go, the process to create business courts reeked of unfairness. It was corporate interests that requested that these special courts be created in 2017 and corporate interests that were allowed to stack its representatives onto a committee formed to create the rules for the courts. The Wisconsin Supreme Court completely ignored its own transparency and fairness rules when staffing the committee, not allowing a single labor or consumer advocate to join. With no one there to advocate on behalf of regular Wisconsinites, the process soon transformed into a giveaway for corporate interests. Since then, business courts have been expanded to several other districts. Just over a month ago, the state Supreme Court issued an order to extend the program for another two years.
If Ziegler and her colleagues truly value equal justice and our state Constitution, they’ll stop putting corporate interests on a pedestal and make them play by the same rules as regular Wisconsinites. We’re not allowed to choose the judges sitting across from us on our day in court, so why should wealthy corporations be allowed to? In its current form, Wisconsin’s business courts program is little more than a thinly veiled VIP club for corporations, one that comes at the expense of Wisconsin citizens.
Wisconsinites aren’t looking for special treatment. We just want a fair shake and a court system we can believe in. I don’t think it’s too much to ask that Chief Justice Ziegler and her colleagues be willing to give us that.