STEVENS POINT — Is Wisconsin inching toward solving some of its most vexing environmental problems?
That’s one way to read the recent settlement between the Department of Natural Resources and one of the state’s largest dairy operations, Kinnard Farms of Kewaunee County. But one can also forgive long-suffering residents in northeastern Wisconsin, like Lynn and Nancy Utesch, for their doubts.
The agreement was announced last week. It came a year after the Wisconsin Supreme Court punched a hole in Scott Walker-era arguments that the DNR has no authority to place permit restrictions on large livestock operations and high-capacity wells. The DNR had until then been backed into a corner by a hostile Legislature and Walker, a governor who sought to neuter the state’s top environmental agency.
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of environmental groups and local residents in two cases, both brought by the environmental group Clean Wisconsin. In one case, Clean Wisconsin and Kewaunee County residents challenged the DNR's approval of a wastewater discharge permit for Kinnard Farms to expand its concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) by 3,000 animals. The case goes back a decade, when Kewaunee County residents asked the DNR to review its approval of Kinnard's permit because the agency didn't require groundwater monitoring or set a limit on animals.
In the other case, Clean Wisconsin and the Pleasant Lake Management District contested the DNR's approval of eight high-capacity applications made by farmers in the Central Sands region. In both cases, the DNR was hamstrung by the Walker-era Act 21 that sought to limit the agency's authority to do its job.
Following the Kewaunee County decision, the DNR did modify the Kinnard permit to address citizen concerns. That led to Kinnard suing the DNR. Spokespersons for Kinnard and Midwest Environmental Advocates, a law firm representing citizens in Kewaunee County, had good things to say about the settlement of the Kinnard suit. The suit challenged the DNR’s modification of the company’s wastewater permit, calling for the operation of 16 industrial farms to limit herd sizes to 11,369 cows and begin monitoring groundwater in areas contaminated by manure spreading. Kinnard claimed the business would suffer because of herd limitations and said groundwater monitoring would be costly.
Under the settlement, Kinnard would install state-of-the-art technology to treat manure to remove pathogens and stop spreading liquid manure. Herd size wasn’t addressed in the settlement. Systems using a mechanical and thermal process to treat wastes have been used in dairy operations elsewhere. Manufacturers claim they deliver both environmental and commercial benefits by eliminating the use of chemicals, the need for costly hauling of liquid waste and land application of biosolids.
Kinnard Farms owner Lee Kinnard said the DNR “deserves credit for recognizing the potential of the technology, the value of providing flexibility within a regulatory framework and the usefulness of collaboration.” Midwest Environmental Advocates senior attorney Dan Gustafson told Wisconsin Public Radio the settlement will help focus attention on the public health risks that large dairy operations pose in areas susceptible to groundwater and surface water pollution.
Kewaunee County, with thin, fragile soils, has been the poster child for these problems for the past couple of decades, drawing national attention to the plights of residents with sullied wells and health problems. In 2016 a state administrative law judge ordered the DNR to implement permit conditions citing “a crisis with respect to groundwater quality.” State agricultural and business interests fought those restrictions. Then came the Supreme Court decision.
Kewaunee County residents Lynn and Nancy Utesch have been outspoken opponents of the industrial farms that have proliferated in northeastern Wisconsin for two decades. Shortly after they moved to the county, another family was sickened by E. coli bacteria, including an 8-month-old child who needed treatment in a hospital intensive care unit.
The fight for clean water has been long and frustrating, and the Utesches remain skeptics. “We keep chasing technological fixes and putting an exorbitant amount of money into an unsustainable industry that has seriously surpassed the carrying capacity of our land in Kewaunee County,” said Lynn Utesch. “Thirty percent of tested wells remain contaminated, roughly the same it was a decade ago. We have seen these systems claiming to fix our issues before, but we still have water that isn’t safe for drinking. … We will reserve our judgment until we have water we can drink, and bathe in.”
Nancy Utesch added: “The breach of trust runs deep here, where mass contamination, illness and considerable quality of life issues rage, while violations addressed at the DOJ mount in Kewaunee County, by several operations.”
Kinnard was among those operations, settling in March a suit that alleged the operation improperly spread manure in Kewaunee and Door counties. It agreed to pay the state $215,000 and upgrade its waste storage facilities.
In the end, this is a story that has repeated itself time and again as CAFOs have spread across the state. It’s one that pits aggrieved citizens against powerful business interests. Thanks to a Supreme Court ruling and a DNR freed of the bonds it was shackled with in the Walker area, maybe the scales have tipped a bit in the direction of citizens.
CAFOs and high-capacity wells aren’t going away, but maybe there’s a glimmer of hope for people whose lives and property values are impacted by them.
And maybe one day people won’t have to be afraid of what comes out when they turn on their faucets for a drink of water.