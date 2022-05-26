For those of us helping senior citizens around Wisconsin, the stories are too familiar.
Elderly men and women living on fixed incomes are forced to choose between paying for lifesaving medications and vaccinations or using those dollars to get groceries to eat. The result is our state’s most vulnerable often end up putting off vaccinations and necessary medications, exposing themselves to preventable diseases or continuing to suffer from current illnesses.
Medicare Part D has long been viewed as government insurance that ensures vaccines are covered for a variety of diseases like the flu, pneumonia, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus and more. While that may be the case for some, antiquated accessibility formulas force many others to pay out-of-pocket costs of anywhere between a few dollars to $100 or more to be vaccinated. Turning our backs on these already vulnerable populations by pricing them out of proven health protection is just not acceptable.
Let’s face it, our system needs an update when it stops serving those it was designed to help.
The current Medicare D policy has unintentionally created its own vaccine hesitancy among seniors by forcing a no-win choice between their health and everything else in their lives. When seniors opt to delay or forgo vaccine protection and medications, the odds increase of more serious illness, related costs, hospitalization and long-term health problems.
Those over 65 with chronic conditions are especially susceptible to vaccine-preventable diseases. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that nearly 50,000 people die each year due to these types of illnesses and unfortunately during the pandemic, a weakened immune system puts these individuals at higher risk of infection by COVID-19 and its deadly variants.
There is a push now nationally to fix this issue through bipartisan legislation called the Protecting Seniors Through Immunization Act. Creating such a law would ease the financial barriers faced by many on Medicare Part D to make sure that needed vaccinations and medications are covered.
We need our state and national leaders to come together now on this urgent health issue and untangle a policy that unfortunately is leaving many of our elders without a safety net when it comes to basic health protection. Now is the time to speak up for Wisconsin seniors so the health care coverage they need under Medicare Part D is fully covered in the future through the Protecting Seniors Through Immunization Act.
Rob Gundermann is the President and CEO of the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging and Health Groups and chair of the Wisconsin Immunization Advocacy Coalition. Dr. Wendy Molaska is the president of the Wisconsin Medical Society.