When Harvard trained, Black historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson and prominent Black minister Jesse E. Moorland jointly founded Negro History Week in 1926, Woodson had already started the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History in 1915.
This early name for Black people, Negro, has changed into African American or Black. Now, 97 years later, we celebrate Black History Month (also referred to as African American History Month). The Association for the Study of African American Life and History selects themes for the yearly celebrations in February. February was chosen as the month for Black History because both Fredrick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln have birthdays in February, and Woodson considered them heroes in the cause of Black freedom.
Other Black people in the U.S. from Africa and the Caribbean prefer the term Black History Month because this term includes them and their cultures too. The theme for 2023 is Black Resistance, and it focuses on how Black people have resisted historic and ongoing oppression. It particularly explores the Black barbers and how they used their businesses to support liberation, scholarships for college-bound Black students. They were the economic, communication and political hubs for Black people. Anything of importance was discussed in Black barbershops and at Black beauty shops.
During the period of legal segregation, when races were separated by color in the U.S., these businesses were the only places that Black people could get their hair cut and groomed in ways specific and complimentary to our thick, curly hair, as well as discuss what was happening to Black people nationally and locally.
Living in Madison, Wisconsin, where there is a productive, longstanding community of Black people, I went looking for Black History Month artifacts and celebrations. On the television and live-streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney and many others, I found shows that specifically celebrate Black History. Netflix set the streaming release date for the "The Woman King" starring Viola Davis in February. I absolutely loved this movie and went to see it in a theater, so I am overjoyed to be able to see it again and again on Netflix. "The Woman King" was rooted in real African history and celebrates the Dahomey women warriors. I left that movie inspired. I am waiting for other movies to be produced based in authentic African history that tell our resistance stories on the screen.
I wanted to put up a bulletin board in my doctor’s office this month, since for two years I had seen notices of the celebrations of every special occasion except Black History. I’d like to add that Lanes’ Bakery also puts up notices about holidays such a Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, et cetera, but when I asked the workers why no Black History Month at a business located in the heart of South Madison, I am met with silence. My family in Memphis told me that they were munching on Black History Month cookies and cookies that celebrated Black heroines and heroes. They also had Black History Month balloons with messages that I could not find here at balloon stores in Madison.
I support local business, so I went searching for Black History Month items to put on the bulletin board. I searched for weeks at five stores, with nothing turning up. Finally, someone suggested I try the local Target, and I walked in to the eastside location to see a huge, prominent "Celebrating Black History Month" display. These were items created by Black artists, such as cups, plates, T-shirts, clothes, calendars and other small items. I purchased lots of items, although none were bulletin board materials. I then travelled to the westside location, where I found different items and purchased more there. That location had a bit of litter on the shelves of their Black History Month display, so I removed it, since it represented me and us.
Although I couldn’t find Black History Month in most public places in Madison, Dr. Christy Clark-Pujara gave two lectures at Fountain of Life Church on Black faith during enslavement and on Blacks who were free, but who had no liberty in Wisconsin and the U.S. Her lectures were riveting and packed full of historical information. She gave us a glimpse into Black history that I will never forget, and it was the Wisconsin Idea at its best in community. Yet it is her mother, who accompanied her by singing the songs Clark-Pujara was sharing, who made Black History come alive. Her voice, singing the old songs, was the voice of Black history.
Other churches, with majority Black congregations, also celebrated Black History Month in a variety of ways.
As the month ends, I realize that Black history is every day, and that because of our elders who experienced what we read about in history books we have the opportunity to hear and ask questions about their lived experiences.
That is, if we have the wisdom to ask and the intelligence to remember and pass on their valuable insights.