The U.S. Senate is currently moving the first significant gun control legislation since 1994 when assault weapons were banned for a 10-year period, only to reappear. The heralded breakthrough does not restrict the sale of assault weapons or expanding bullets, but instead calls for mental health services and red flag laws.
American society has unleashed a torrent of instability on its children. A wide-range of troubles presently confounds them.
Reports from Clark County, Nevada, the state’s largest school district, found heightened rates of student violence, increasing levels of threats toward teachers and administrators, and an increasing number of firearms brought to school grounds. Teachers are leaving.
A column in the New York Times suggested that sleep deprivation was a prevalent factor in teenage angst, blaming the crisis on social media and other stressors. If only their problems could be solved by more sleep.
Parents fight with teachers, administrators and others about masking, vaccinations, and stay-at-home versus hybrid or fulltime models of classroom education. No matter what decision is made, one group disapproves.
The viral spread of COVID spawned a reactionary social contagion where differences of opinion are vilified, science is ignored and compassion for other families is dissolving.
In some states, Republican authorities instruct children to disrespect peers questioning their sexuality, with legislatures suppressing discussion and stigmatizing thoughts.
Women are criminalized for the biology of motherhood. The state, they say, should tell you what to do. One can’t help a friend who needs medical care because they’ll be an accomplice to a crime, including support for vulnerable young women.
The Kafkaesque nightmares of former Eastern Bloc countries are descending upon us as states enlist neighbors to narc on women who want to control their own bodies in a manner free and clear of right-wing dicta.
History is being rewritten. Critical race theory is a non-K-12 issue fabricated by right-wing mercenaries to provoke hate and gin up support for the next election. Children once again see adults attacking each other, denigrating families who live in their community.
How many lies will states enforce about the past? Some are now indoctrinating children with false learnings. Public education is an increasingly contested ground, devolving to become a propaganda instead of an instructional mechanism imposing a new national curriculum based on bigotry and fear.
The distress for young scholars must be alarming. Politicians tell them not to tolerate classmates who look different than they do, or who have different thoughts. All the while, the rights of these very same children to learn what they wish are increasingly restricted by a ruthless ethos of supremacism.
Following an alarming surge in political ads advocating firearms, Eric Greitens, the former Missouri governor now running for the U.S. Senate, ran an ad that calls for shooting anti-Trump Republicans. Violence is increasingly upheld as a solution for political disagreement.
The United States has more school shootings than any industrialized nation in the world. The Washington Post reports that more than 310,000 students experienced shootings since Columbine.
The profound repercussions of these killings are lifelong for parents, siblings and friends of murdered victims, their lives forever changed along with those of the deceased.
Students who survive classroom massacres suffer from PTSD, depression and perpetual anxiety about the nature of the world around them. The consequences of random mass killings are manifold for the lifetime of those involved.
The annual deaths of students in the United States, and of thousands more massacred in synagogues, churches, mosques and malls across this land, are carnal offerings to the gods of war — sacrifices to a political class seeking power at any cost, shredding community health, social norms and the lives of children along the way.
Intensified school lockdown drills, arming teachers or purchasing more battle-proof school doors only further militarizes learning. These cowardly proposals fail to move our nation toward a more stable educational environment within which everyone can thrive.
Young people are perforce immersed in the thoughts and emotions of the society within which they live. Little wonder they are distraught — so are we all. Students want to be safe in their schools, and they support human rights knowing that different lives have different stories.
Adults often mock children for their wokeness and progressivity, and even accuse them of being responsible themselves for the shootings, instead of firearms and bullets that proliferate. What a searing condemnation of us all, that it is now commonly accepted for political discussion to blame children for the egregious failures of the ruling class.