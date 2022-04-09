Last year, Glenn Youngkin secured the governorship in Virginia with a campaign heavily focused on school choice and public education reform. Since then, politicos around the nation have been wondering whether Youngkin’s model was fleeting, or something other Republican candidates could adopt. After all, issues surrounding school closures and the pandemic are — thankfully — fading from view. Tuesday's board races across Wisconsin offered a window into what we could expect in the governor’s race this fall. The results suggest that education as a key issue for conservatives is here to stay.
A number of school board races around the state were contested in the same suburban regions that former President Trump struggled with, but are generally key to Republican victory in Wisconsin. The central issues in these communities were very familiar to anyone who followed the Youngkin race a year ago. In many communities, debate centered on mask requirements, the teaching of controversial liberal ideology such as critical race theory, and the need to improve student proficiency. Democrats and Republicans endorsed slates of candidates in some districts despite the ostensibly “nonpartisan” nature of such races.
Across the state there was evidence of gains for conservatives. In the suburban Waukesha school district, conservative candidates swept all three positions. In the northern suburb of Menominee Falls, two incumbents were defeated and replaced by three conservative-backed candidates. Similar results occurred in other parts of the state like Wisconsin Rapids — a small city about two hours west of Green Bay where an incumbent board member went down.
It is important to note that these victories were not universal. In the Mequon-Thiensville district, incumbents were able to beat back conservative opponents. In Cedarburg, the results were more ambiguous, with candidates backed by both the Republican and Democratic parties earning seats on the board. These are important communities where Trump suffered the worst defeat for any Republican candidate since Franklin Roosevelt defeated Alf Landon in 1936, and the failure to achieve a complete victory in these locations should at least give us pause in making grand claims about the meaning of these elections. Even still, the general trend around the state does appear to tell a story of conservative gains.
Obviously, these results have implications for Wisconsin’s upcoming fall elections. Both of the major candidates for governor on the Republican side, Rebecca Kleefisch and Kevin Nicholson, have expressed support for education reform — both on the public school side and in expansion of school choice. The current governor, Democrat Tony Evers, has rejected several pieces of legislation that would have given parents more of a say in the classroom, including a bill that would have required schools to post instructional material online for easy accessibility for parents. The dividing line between Evers and the Republican candidates on these issues is quite stark.
Perhaps most importantly, the election returns highlight a growing belief among conservative voters that they can no longer ignore the policies of their local school boards. While laments about the politicization of school board races were widely voiced, many parents would say that school boards have brought this on themselves by politicizing the classroom in ways that are often at odds with the values of the communities in which the schools are located. The pandemic revealed to parents the indoctrination that occurs in many school districts around the country via at-home education. Parents remain angered by what they discovered, and are refusing to return to complacency.